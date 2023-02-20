'A leader like Pete is invaluable' - O'Mahony signs central contract extension

PETER O’MAHONY HAS signed a one-year extension to his central contract with the IRFU. The new deal expires at the end of next season, incorporating the World Cup in France.

“The journey this Ireland squad has been on since the World Cup in Japan has been incredible to be a part of”, said O’Mahony. “There is a hunger to learn and compete and a great camaraderie in the group. My ambition is to compete at a third World Cup and help this team achieve success over the coming weeks and months.”

The renewal of a central contract is show of faith from the IRFU to O’Mahony, who remains a starting member of the Irish backrow.

Having made his debut against Italy in 2012, O’Mahony’s appearance against France in the second round of this year’s Six Nations marked his 91st international cap.

“Peter has been an important figure in Irish rugby for over a decade and has contributed massively to the success the Ireland men’s team has enjoyed across that period”, said the IRFU’s High Performance Director, David Nucifora. “He is a born leader and galvanises those around him. We are delighted to contract him through the World Cup and into the 2023/24 season. A leader like Pete is invaluable to both Ireland and Munster.”