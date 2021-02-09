BE PART OF THE TEAM

O'Mahony banned for three Six Nations games following red card against Wales

The 31-year-old was sent off for making contact with the head of Tomas Francis.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 9 Feb 2021, 6:55 PM
36 minutes ago 7,845 Views
IRELAND FLANKER PETER O’Mahony has been suspended for three Six Nations games following his red card against Wales last weekend.

The ban rules O’Mahony out of Ireland’s clashes with France, Italy, and Scotland.

O’Mahony was sent off for making contact with the head of Wales prop Tomas Francis in a ruck and faced an independent disciplinary hearing this afternoon.

The 31-year-old Munster captain “admitted the act of dangerous play in a ruck and that the offending merited a red card. The player did not seek to challenge the referee’s decision,” according to a statement from the Six Nations.

The disciplinary committee found that O’Mahony’s offence was “reckless” and that he had “breached World Rugby Law 9.20(a), in that he charged into a ruck.”

The committee deemed that the offence warranted a mid-range entry point, which is six weeks for this offence.

However, “the disciplinary committee concluded after careful consideration of the player’s record and conduct in the hearing, that the player was entitled to a 50% reduction of sanction in mitigation.”

The Six Nations statement confirmed that O’Mahony is now banned until 14 March, which accounts for “three meaningful matches” – including the Six Nations games against France, Italy, and Scotland, as well as any Munster games during that period.

He is free to play again from 15 March, which means he could feature in Ireland’s final Six Nations game against England if selected.

