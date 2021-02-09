Ireland's O'Mahony to face hearing today following red card against Wales

PETER O’MAHONY WILL face a disciplinary hearing this following after his red card during Ireland’s Six Nations defeat to Wales last weekend.

The Munster captain was sent off by referee Wayne Barnes in the 14th minute of the game in Cardiff after making contact with the head of Wales prop Tomas Francis at the breakdown.

It is expected that O’Mahony will be banned for several weeks as a result but he will learn his fate during this afternoon’s hearing, which takes place by video conference.

The Six Nations confirmed this morning that O’Mahony was sent off for “an infringement of Law 9.20 (a) & (b) - (Dangerous play in a ruck or maul. A player must not charge into a ruck or maul. Charging includes any contact made without binding onto another player in the ruck or maul. A player must not make contact with an opponent above the line of the shoulders).”

O’Mahony was red carded earlier this season while playing for Munster, although that was for two yellow cards.

The Cork man became the first Ireland player to be sent off in the Six Nations on Sunday in Cardiff, while it was just the fifth red card in their history.