Shoulder injury not expected to keep Peter O'Mahony out long-term

MUNSTER’S PETER O’Mahony will not be fit to face Glasgow in Friday night’s URC clash but the province have said his shoulder injury is not expected to keep him out long-term.

There was a similar assessment for Jack O’Donoghue, whose ankle injury is not expected to sideline him long-term.

There was far less positive news for back-row forward Jack Daly, who faces a lay-off after he suffered an ankle injury at training last week. He will undergo surgery this week.

Meanwhile, newly signed tighthead prop Oli Jager has joined his teammates and “his availability for selection at the weekend will be determined as the week progresses,” according to Munster.

The Irish-qualified Jager has joined on a contract that runs until the summer of 2027.

The 28-year-old was born in London but grew up in Kildare and played with Naas RFC, Newbridge College, Blackrock College, and the Ireland U18s before moving to New Zealand after school and enjoying a remarkable rise through Kiwi rugby.

The 6ft 4ins, 128kg prop has been convinced to move back to Ireland by Munster, who had previously attempted to sign Jager when he was still chasing New Zealand honours.

Lock RG Snyman is continuing to rehab after undergoing surgery on a chest/shoulder injury following the World Cup final.

Also unavailable due to injury are: Liam Coombes (shoulder), Joey Carbery (wrist), Patrick Campbell (ankle), Roman Salanoa (knee), Mike Haley (hip), Cian Hurley (ankle/achilles) and Niall Scannell (groin).