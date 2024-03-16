Advertisement
O'Mahony in tears before kick-off. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
'If it was my last one, it's not a bad one to go on' - O'Mahony

Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony lifted the Six Nations trophy in Dublin.
30 minutes ago
Murray Kinsella Reports from the Aviva Stadium

IRELAND CAPTAIN PETER O’Mahony confirmed that he will consider his future in international rugby after his side secured back-to-back Six Nations titles by beating Scotland in Dublin.

“If it was my last one, it’s not a bad one to go on,” O’Mahony told Virgin Media after Ireland’s 17-13 win in Dublin.

The Munster man helped his side to secure another piece of silverware under head coach Andy Farrell, who installed O’Mahony as captain ahead of this Six Nations campaign.

And O’Mahony was able to lift the trophy on the occasion of his 105th Ireland cap.

More to follow…

Murray Kinsella
