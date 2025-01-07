O'Mahony 'in the mix' to feature for Munster against Saracens

MUNSTER HOPE TO have Peter O’Mahony available for Saturday’s Champions Cup meeting with Saracens at Thomond Park, with the flanker continuing his recovery from a calf issue.

The province have been juggling a lengthy injury list but have welcomed Diarmuid Barron (shoulder), Diarmuid Kilgallen (wrist), Jack O’Donoghue (shoulder) and Conor Murray (elbow) back to full training this week.

And attack coach Mike Prendergast was positive on O’Mahony’s situation, which will become more clear tomorrow.

“A welcome return for a couple of players, good experienced players on top of that, and that will strengthen us up for the weekend,” Prendergast said.

“We obviously have a few bits and pieces to get through before Saturday, but all tracking in the right direction.

“He’s (O’Mahony) in the mix at the moment. We’ll know more come Thursday, but as of now he’s tracking along. We’ll make that call on Thursday to see if he’ll be able to tog out or not.”

Prendergast added that longer-term absentees Edwin Edogbo and Roman Salanoa remain a few weeks away from returning to action.

Munster head into Saturday’s game sitting third in Pool 3, having beaten Stade Francais before defeat in Castres before Christmas. Saracens are second in the pool on nine points, with Northampton Saints (who host Munster in round four) one point clear at the top.

“It’s a huge game. You’re playing a team full of quality, they showed that last week against a good Bristol team. They’re third in the Premiership which is an incredibly competitive competition this year. You need to be on your game in that competition and they look like they are.

“It’s a big challenge, it’s one we’re thoroughly looking forward to. Having the week off after Leinster, you reflect a bit. The best place you can play is Thomond Park on a Saturday afternoon at half five, against a team like Saracens – Munster and Saracens go back a few years. If that can’t whet your appetite, I don’t know what can.

“We’re massively looking forward to it, but we know how big of a challenge it will be.”

Munster last played on December 27, losing 28-7 at home to Leinster in the URC.

“We came back into training last Thursday, we spoke about our performance against Leinster, the good parts and the parts that need to be improved. Then we came in Monday and straight into thinking about Saracens and what we need to do there.

“Straight away the energy was there on Monday, we know how big this week is, it’s a massive week. I know it’s a cliché, but it’s where you want to be.

“We know the challenge that’s ahead of us, and we have a couple of players back as well which is always good to have. You need that experience in these types of games. They have plenty of it on their side, so it’s a hugely exciting week for us.”