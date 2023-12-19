Advertisement
Munster are likely to be without O'Mahony on St Stephen's Day (file photo). Ben Brady/INPHO
Connacht

Peter O'Mahony set to miss Munster v Leinster; Herring ruled out of Ulster v Connacht

Out-half Billy Burns is also a doubt for Friday’s interpro.
Updated 10 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 10 minutes ago

PETER O’MAHONY IS set to miss Munster’s St Stephen’s Day interpro against Leinster as he continues his recovery from a shoulder injury.

O’Mahony has been sidelined for the last four games, and although he is nearing a return to full fitness, Munster indicated on Tuesday that the sold-out Thomond Park clash will likely come a bit too soon for the influential back-row.

But Jack O’Donoghue and Edwin Edogbo will be given every opportunity to prove their fitness.

O’Donoghue suffered a hip injury in the second half of last weekend’s Champions Cup defeat in Exeter, and a call will be made on his availability later in the week.

Edogbo has been carrying a neck injury in recent weeks, and sat out Sunday’s 32-24 defeat, but will train this week ahead of a decision on his availability.

Jack O’Sullivan is completing the return to play protocols, while Patrick Campbell suffered a shoulder injury last weekend while playing for Young Munster in the All-Ireland League and is awaiting further assessment.

Meanwhile, Rob Herring is out for Ulster’s clash with Connacht on Friday night at Kingspan Stadium, with Billy Burns also a doubt. 

Herring, the hooker, injured his ankle during the second half of Saturday’s Champions Cup match against Racing 92 and is unavailable for selection this week, according to the province. 

Out-half Billy Burns suffered an arm injury in the same match and his “availability will be assessed during the week,” Ulster said. 

Centre Luke Marshall, who injured his ankle in training last week, is also unavailable for selection against Connacht.

Back-row forward Sean Reffell has resumed full training and is now available for selection following the ankle injury he sustained last January. 

Ethan McIlroy has also returned to team training this week. 

– Additional reporting by Niall Kelly

Ronan Early
