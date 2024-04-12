Peter O'Mahony signs new one-year contract deal with Munster

PETER O’MAHONY HAS signed a new one-year contract deal with Munster, the province and the IRFU has announced.

The news comes on the back of speculation regarding the Ireland captain’s future, after he guided Andy Farrell’s team to Six Nations glory this year.

O’Mahony has made 291 professional rugby appearances, including 182 for Munster, 105 for Ireland and for the British & Irish Lions, the latter of which saw O’Mahony receive a Lions cap when he led the side in the first Test against the All Blacks in June 2017.

The 34-year-old has also won two league titles with Munster and five Six Nations titles with Ireland, captaining Munster to a URC success last year.

After being named Munster captain in 2013, he went on to become Munster’s longest-serving captain in the professional era before stepping down from the role after over 10 years earlier this season. O’Mahony was also named Munster’s Player of the Year in 2019.

