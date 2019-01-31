This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 1 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash

The blindside cut an intense figure as he put the final touches on preparation for the opener.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 7:58 PM
16 hours ago 26,606 Views 60 Comments
https://the42.ie/4470207

SPEAK SOFTLY AND carry a big stick.

The idiom always suits Peter O’Mahony, if not the Peter O’Mahony we all see take the field on matchdays.

But after training at the Aviva Stadium today, he personified the expression like never before. The stick of wilful intent was gripped tight in his hand, his low voice took the feel of a calm before a coming storm.

Peter O'Mahony O'Mahony in the Aviva this afternoon. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

A Six Nations opener is always going to bring that determined look to the Corkman’s face, when that opener is England at home, the drive is tenfold.

O’Mahony is cranked up and ready to unleash everything he’s got on England. Because the thought of anything else, the idea of losing, doesn’t bear thinking about.

“Fear is always a factor for us,” says the Munster captain with echoes of Paul O’Connell.

“Fear of letting people down, fear of losing. We hate losing.

It’s always a part (of you), it’s always a little bit there that drives you on and that’s across the board for any competitive athlete, that fear of losing, fear of letting people down, fear of letting your team-mates down is always there and it has to be a bit of a factor.”

That brand of fear grows as the loss ratio decreases. Ireland have only tasted defeat once in the last 19 Tests, a run of form that included a Grand Slam and a win over New Zealand. Yet O’Mahony balks at the suggestion there would be any difficulty in summoning the desire to chase that kind of success.

“It’s the hunger. The hunger you have to play for Ireland. If you don’t have that, you’re not in the right place being in this group,” he said methodically.

“That’s what drives us, having a chance to play in a green jersey. Whether it be starting or on the bench or having aspirations to do it, hopefully, in the Six Nations and beyond, that’s what drives us and drives our group.

Peter O'Mahony The Munster captain at training in the Aviva. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Obviously, we’re in the business to win but putting on the jersey every time, that’s the driving factor for this group.”

Asked whether a second consecutive Grand Slam was among the driving factors or targets for this group, the Corkman said:

“You always set goals but we certainly don’t put a huge amount down the line. We know we if we stumble against England at home, we’ll be on the back foot for the rest of the Six Nations.”

“England at home, it just doesn’t get any bigger than that. We know how a big a challenge it’s going to be. The quality across their side speaks for itself with the team they named.

“We’re under no illusions how difficult it’s going to be.”

A quiet word from O’Mahony resonates more than most. A slightly extended exhale, a deliberate pause and that intense look in his eyes only add weight to his sentiment.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (60)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Liverpool castaway Markovic ends nightmare spell with free transfer to Fulham
    Liverpool castaway Markovic ends nightmare spell with free transfer to Fulham
    Karim Benzema brace helps Real Madrid secure semi-final spot
    Barcelona strike €12 million deal for Brazilian full-back
    IRELAND
    Team culture essential to Ireland star Naopu as second-best team in the world come to town
    Team culture essential to Ireland star Naopu as second-best team in the world come to town
    Poll: Who will win the Six Nations opener between Ireland and England?
    'We’re keen on playing with pace and moving England around as much as we possibly can'
    ENGLAND
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'No one thinks we can win' claims England head coach Eddie Jones
    Schmidt: 'I don't think it's going to be boring, it's going to be incredibly exhilarating'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie