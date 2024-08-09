Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Peter Queally (file photo). James Crombie/INPHO
Deise

Peter Queally set to take charge of Waterford senior hurlers

Dan Shanahan and Eoin Kelly will be part of his management team.
10.02pm, 9 Aug 2024
921
5

PETER QUEALLY IS set to become the new Waterford hurling manager, succeeding Davy Fitzgerald at the helm.

Waterford GAA tonight announced that Queally — and a management team including Dan Shanahan and Eoin Kelly — will be recommended on a two-year term at the next county board meeting.

Queally was Fitzgerald’s selector recently, and is now poised to take charge of his native county and former side.

Former Waterford and Tipperary stars Shanahan and Kelly will act as selectors/coaches, with Ballygunner’s Shane O’Sullivan the performance coach and John Matthews heading up strength and conditioning.

“Waterford GAA extends its best wishes to Peter and his management team,” a short Waterford GAA press release concludes.

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie