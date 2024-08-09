Peter Queally set to take charge of Waterford senior hurlers

PETER QUEALLY IS set to become the new Waterford hurling manager, succeeding Davy Fitzgerald at the helm.

Waterford GAA tonight announced that Queally — and a management team including Dan Shanahan and Eoin Kelly — will be recommended on a two-year term at the next county board meeting.

Queally was Fitzgerald’s selector recently, and is now poised to take charge of his native county and former side.

Former Waterford and Tipperary stars Shanahan and Kelly will act as selectors/coaches, with Ballygunner’s Shane O’Sullivan the performance coach and John Matthews heading up strength and conditioning.

“Waterford GAA extends its best wishes to Peter and his management team,” a short Waterford GAA press release concludes.