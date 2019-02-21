Robb returns, Fitzgerald brothers start for Connacht in Glasgow

Peter Robb in training at the Sportsground this week.

CENTRE PETER ROBB is in line to play his first match for Connacht since April when the western province meet Glasgow in Scotstoun tomorrow evening (kick-off 19.35).

One of the 2016 title-winning squad, Robb’s last senior competitive appearance for Connacht came against Glasgow last April, with neck and knee injuries keeping him out of action until earning a place on the bench this week.

Tom Daly and Kyle Godwin form the starting midfield partnership with Bundee Aki and Tom Farrell in camp with Ireland. 21-year-old Conor Fitzgerald deputises for Jack Carty at out-half and his brother Stephen retains his place on the wing to form a back three with Tiernan O’Halloran and Matt Healy.

Omitted from the Ireland squad despite his return from injury, Kieran Marmion will console himself with a 150th Connacht cap.

Jarrad Butler captains the side from number eight, with 21-year-old Cillian Gallagher in the second row beside James Cannon.

“It is extremely tight in our conference,” said head coach Andy Friend, eyeing the nine-point gap between his team in third and second-place Warriors, “so every game takes on an even greater importance now.

“We have picked a side with a good blend of youth and experience and I have full confidence in them to get a result on Friday night.”

Connacht (v Glasgow):

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Stephen Fitzgerald

13. Kyle Godwin

12. Tom Daly

11. Matt Healy

10. Conor Fitzgerald

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Cillian Gallagher

5. James Cannon

6. Eoin McKeon

7. Colby Fainga’a

8. Jarrad Butler (Captain)

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Peter McCabe

18. Conor Carey

19. Joe Maksymiw

20. Paul Boyle

21. Caolin Blade

22. Peter Robb

23. Cian Kelleher

