This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 21 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Robb returns, Fitzgerald brothers start for Connacht in Glasgow

Conor Fitzgerald starts at out-half alongside the 150-cap Kieran Marmion.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 1:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,669 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4505648
Peter Robb in training at the Sportsground this week.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Peter Robb in training at the Sportsground this week.
Peter Robb in training at the Sportsground this week.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CENTRE PETER ROBB is in line to play his first match for Connacht since April when the western province meet Glasgow in Scotstoun tomorrow evening (kick-off 19.35).

One of the 2016 title-winning squad, Robb’s last senior competitive appearance for Connacht came against Glasgow last April, with neck and knee injuries keeping him out of action until earning a place on the bench this week.

Tom Daly and Kyle Godwin form the starting midfield partnership with Bundee Aki and Tom Farrell in camp with Ireland. 21-year-old Conor Fitzgerald deputises for Jack Carty at out-half and his brother Stephen retains his place on the wing to form a back three with Tiernan O’Halloran and Matt Healy.

Omitted from the Ireland squad despite his return from injury, Kieran Marmion will console himself with a 150th Connacht cap.

Jarrad Butler captains the side from number eight, with 21-year-old Cillian Gallagher in the second row beside James Cannon.

“It is extremely tight in our conference,” said head coach Andy Friend, eyeing the nine-point gap between his team in third and second-place Warriors, “so every game takes on an even greater importance now.

“We have picked a side with a good blend of youth and experience and I have full confidence in them to get a result on Friday night.”

Connacht (v Glasgow): 

15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Stephen Fitzgerald
13. Kyle Godwin
12. Tom Daly
11. Matt Healy
10. Conor Fitzgerald
9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Cillian Gallagher
5. James Cannon
6. Eoin McKeon
7. Colby Fainga’a
8. Jarrad Butler (Captain)

Replacements:
16. Shane Delahunt
17. Peter McCabe
18. Conor Carey
19. Joe Maksymiw
20. Paul Boyle
21. Caolin Blade
22. Peter Robb
23. Cian Kelleher

 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Anscombe gets Gatland's out-half nod for Wales' huge clash with England
    Anscombe gets Gatland's out-half nod for Wales' huge clash with England
    Exeter Chiefs duo drafted into England XV for Cardiff showdown with Wales
    Scotland team to play France shows four changes from Ireland defeat
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    FOOTBALL
    Diego Simeone apologises for crotch-clutching celebration
    Diego Simeone apologises for crotch-clutching celebration
    Millwall secure dramatic win away at Pride Park as Lampard's Derby suffer promotion setback
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    IRELAND
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    'I'm an Irish citizen now... I felt I had been accepted a long time ago'
    Matt Doherty: 'I'm playing in the Premier League every weekend. It's a dream come true'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie