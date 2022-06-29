Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 29 June 2022
Irish centre Peter Robb to join Ealing Trailfinders

The 27-year-old moves to the English Championship club after seven years with Connacht.

By Maurice Brosnan Wednesday 29 Jun 2022, 1:02 PM
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRISH CENTRE PETER Robb has joined English Championship side Ealing Trailfinders ahead of the 2022/23 season, the Championship club have confirmed.  

Robb spent seven seasons at Connacht, making 49 appearances and playing in the 2016 Pro12 final, before leaving this summer. The 27-year-old previously played five games for the Ireland U20s. 

“I’m extremely happy to be joining Ealing and I can’t wait to link up with my new teammates,” Robb said in a club statement.

“The club are building something special and I’m really looking forward to being part of their project.”

Robb will link up with former Munster hooker Kevin O’Byrne after it was confirmed last month he is also joining the club.  

“We’re very excited to welcome Peter to Ealing,” said Director of Rugby Ben Ward.

“He is a physical and dangerous player, who will strengthen our squad and add firepower to our attack and defence. We’re delighted Peter has signed for Trailfinders and we’re looking forward to the impact he will make at our club.”

