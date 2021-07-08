Membership : Access or Sign Up
Seven-time green jersey winner Sagan pulls out of Tour de France

‘It’s a tough decision but an easy decision’, said Sagan.

By AFP Thursday 8 Jul 2021, 2:15 PM
26 minutes ago 385 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5489509
Sagan won the points classification from 2012-2016 and in 2018 and 2019.
Image: Christophe Petit-Tesson
SEVEN-TIME WINNER of the Tour de France green sprint points jersey Peter Sagan dropped out of this year’s race ahead of a flat run to Nimes due to an inflamed knee.

One of cycling’s superstars, Sagan was a key rival standing in the way of Mark Cavendish, who can level Eddy Merckx’s all time record for stage wins with victory here on Thursday’s 12th stage.

The Slovak fell on stage 3 hurting a knee in a fall on a bunch sprint that put the brakes on his bid for a record eighth Tour de France green jersey bid.

“It’s a tough decision but an easy decision, because I can’t move my knee,” said the charismatic three-time world champion, who was unable to add to his tally of 12 stage wins on the 2021 edition.

“Two days ago I hit my knee again on a handlebar just when it was getting better, and after yesterday’s climb it got inflamed,” he explained.

“It’s awful to leave the Tour, so now I need to help my knee recover and be ready for the Olympics,” he said.

On a tough and eventful edition of the world’s greatest bike race, Sagan is the 29th rider from 185 to pull out so far.

On stage three in the same accident Australia’s Calen Ewan, who started the 2021 edition as the man to beat, broke a collar bone and also pulled out.

Thursday’s stage should finish in either a bunch sprint or with a breakaway win due to blustery northern winds howling down the Rhone Valley.

© – AFP, 2021

