John O'Shea adds Birmingham coach Pete Shuttleworth to backroom staff for friendlies

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND interim head coach John O’Shea has drafted Pete Shuttleworth into his backroom staff for tonight’s friendly against Hungary and next week’s fixture against Portugal.

Birmingham City first-team coach Shuttleworth will replace Martin Doyle who is now working for the Ireland women’s senior national team.

The 45-year-old, who previously coached at Derby County, joined Ireland’s setup for June’s international window and will support the existing coaching staff for tonight’s game at the Aviva Stadium (7:45pm) and next Tuesday’s meeting with Portugal in Aveiro (7:45pm).

“Delighted to bring in Peter as part of the backroom team for the two matches,” said interim boss O’Shea.

“I’ve worked with Pete before at Birmingham City and always impressed with his skillset so it’s great that he has been able to come in for the two matches as part of the backroom team.”

“I’ve really enjoyed meeting up with the group since Thursday and honoured to be asked to join the backroom team for the two matches,” added Shuttleworth.

“Great to link back up with John O’Shea and delighted to be asked to come in. International football presents an exciting challenge and can’t wait for the matches.”