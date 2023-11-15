Advertisement
Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech signs for Belfast Giants hockey side

The 41-year-old will provide emergency injury cover.
1 hour ago

FORMER CHELSEA GOALKEEPER Petr Cech has signed for the Belfast Giants ice hockey team as short-term injury cover. 

Cech, 41, retired from football in 2019 and subsequently started playing ice hockey, and was most recently the goalkeeper for English side Oxford City Stars. 

He has now joined Belfast Giants on loan as the side deal with a mounting injury crisis. 

“We’re very appreciative of the support of both the Oxford City Stars and Petr himself”, said Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants. “Petr is a highly decorated athlete, who knows what it takes to perform at the highest level, so his support during this loan period will be invaluable.”

Cech played for the Giants in a charity match earlier this year, which raised £65,000 for Ukrainian Hockey Dream, the registered charity of the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine.

Cech made almost 700 senior appearances across a glittering football career, winning four Premier League titles and one Champions League crown with Chelsea. He was also voted onto the team of the tournament at Euro 2004, as he helped Czech Republic to the semi-finals. 

