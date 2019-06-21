This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 21 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Petr Cech is back at Chelsea

The legendary goalkeeper, who spent 11 years at Stamford Bridge as a player, is taking on a technical and performance advisor role.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Jun 2019, 9:45 AM
1 hour ago 2,424 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4691927
Petr Cech (file pic).
Image: Clive Mason
Petr Cech (file pic).
Petr Cech (file pic).
Image: Clive Mason

PETR CECH HAS returned to Chelsea in a technical and performance advisor role after bringing the curtain down on his distinguished playing career at Arsenal.

The legendary goalkeeper is back at Stamford Bridge having previously spent 11 years with the Blues as a player.

He was acquired as part of Jose Mourinho’s revolution in west London back in 2004.

Cech would go on to take in 494 appearances for Chelsea before leaving to link up with neighbours Arsenal in the summer of 2015.

The former Czech Republic international is now back in familiar surroundings as he opens a new chapter in his career away from the field.

Cech told Chelsea’s official website of taking on an off-field role: “I feel very privileged to have this opportunity to join Chelsea FC again and help create the best possible high level performance environment to continue the success the club has had over the past 15 years.

I’m looking forward to the new challenge and hope I can use all of my football knowledge and experience to help the team achieve even more success in the future.”

Cech’s post with the Blues will see him offer advice on football and performance matters, while also seeking to build strong links between Chelsea’s first team and the academy set-up.

He will be working closely with director Marina Granovskaia, who has said of the 37-year-old’s return to a spiritual home: “We are delighted to welcome Petr back home to Chelsea.

“During his playing career here he was one of the most dedicated, successful and thoughtful professionals we have ever had.

We always hoped that when Petr was ready to retire we would see him back at Chelsea FC and we are thrilled to add his expertise and knowledge of the game to the technical staff.”

During his previous spell with Chelsea, Cech helped the club to four Premier League titles, four FA Cup wins, three League Cups, a Champions League crown and Europa League triumph.

His career ended with a four-year stint across London at Arsenal.

As fate would have it, his last outing as a professional came against Chelsea in the 2019 Europa League final — with the Blues securing a 4-1 victory over their domestic rivals in Baku.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie