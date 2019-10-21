This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Explanations will be necessary' - France upset over Jaco Peyper photo

The South African referee has come under fire for a photo shared on social media.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Tokyo
By Murray Kinsella Monday 21 Oct 2019, 9:09 AM
https://the42.ie/4860300

THE VICE -PRESIDENT of the French Rugby Federation has called for an explanation after a photo of referee Jaco Peyper posing with his elbow raised circulated on social media.

The South African referee red-carded France lock Sébastian Vahaamahina for elbowing Wales’ Aaron Wainright in the face during their World Cup quarter-final in Japan.

France had been leading 19-10 when Vahaamahina was sent off in the 48th minute of the clash in Oita, with les Bleus going on to lose 20-19.

A photo of Peyper apparently recreating Vahaamahina’s elbow with a group of Wales supporters was subsequently shared by French rugby journalist Arnaud Coudry on Twitter, sparking anger in some French rugby circles.

French Rugby Federation vice-president Serge Simon tweeted, “If this photo is true, it is shocking and explanations will be necessary.”

The outrage has sparked a World Rugby investigation.

“World Rugby is aware of a picture on social media of referee Jaco Peyper with a group of Wales fans taken after last night’s quarter-final between Wales and France in Oita,” reads a World Rugby statement.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while we are establishing the facts.” 

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Tokyo
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Read next:

