'Explanations will be necessary' - France upset over Jaco Peyper photo

THE VICE -PRESIDENT of the French Rugby Federation has called for an explanation after a photo of referee Jaco Peyper posing with his elbow raised circulated on social media.

The South African referee red-carded France lock Sébastian Vahaamahina for elbowing Wales’ Aaron Wainright in the face during their World Cup quarter-final in Japan.

Jaco Peyper dans un bel hommage à Vahaamahina. Photo de Fabien Heuzé pic.twitter.com/g5vo93413s — Arnaud Coudry (@ArnaudCoudry) October 20, 2019 Source: Arnaud Coudry /Twitter

France had been leading 19-10 when Vahaamahina was sent off in the 48th minute of the clash in Oita, with les Bleus going on to lose 20-19.

A photo of Peyper apparently recreating Vahaamahina’s elbow with a group of Wales supporters was subsequently shared by French rugby journalist Arnaud Coudry on Twitter, sparking anger in some French rugby circles.

French Rugby Federation vice-president Serge Simon tweeted, “If this photo is true, it is shocking and explanations will be necessary.”

The outrage has sparked a World Rugby investigation.

“World Rugby is aware of a picture on social media of referee Jaco Peyper with a group of Wales fans taken after last night’s quarter-final between Wales and France in Oita,” reads a World Rugby statement.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while we are establishing the facts.”