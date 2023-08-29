No joy for Evan Ferguson as Saka takes home PFA Young Player of the Year award

MANCHESTER CITY STRIKER Erling Haaland was named men’s Players’ Player of the Year at the Professional Footballers’ Association awards on Tuesday, while Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka won the Young Player of the Year award, topping a six-man shortlist that included Ireland international Evan Ferguson.

England and Aston Villa star Rachel Daly won the women’s senior award while her international team-mate Lauren James won the women’s Young Player of the Year prize.

Tuesday’s ceremony in Salford marked the PFA’s 50th anniversary, and celebrated the best of the 2022/23 English football season.

Advertisement

Haaland enjoyed a stunning debut season for Manchester City, hitting 52 goals in all competitions as they won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble last season.

The 23-year-old was voted as the Premier League’s top player, seeing off competition from his team-mates John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne, as well as from Arsenal duo Saka and Martin Odegaard and former Tottenham striker Harry Kane, now at Bayern Munich.

Saka secured the young player prize after enjoying his finest season to date, scoring 14 goals for the Gunners and contributing 11 assists.

He was also one of England’s star performers at the World Cup in Qatar last winter.

Daly’s victory in the senior women’s player category came after she hit 22 goals in the Women’s Super League for Aston Villa last season – a remarkable achievement for a player who featured at left-back in England’s successful Euros campaign last summer.

James, who featured in the World Cup final as a substitute after a red card in the last 16 against Nigeria meant she was suspended for the quarter-final and semi-final, was a key player for Chelsea as they won the domestic double.

Ian Wright won the men’s PFA Merit Award, while Jill Scott won the women’s Merit Award.