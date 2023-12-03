Ferguson, Forrester and McCabe among winners at PFAI Awards

EVAN FERGUSON, CHRIS Forrester and Katie McCabe were among the winners at last night’s PFA Ireland Awards.

Forrester was named PFA Ireland Men’s Player of the Year after helping St Patrick’s Athletic to FAI Cup glory, with Sadhbh Doyle landing the female equivalent for her exploits as Peamount United won the Women’s Premier Division.

Chris Forrester is the PFA Ireland Men’s Player of the Year 2023! We are thrilled to present the trophy to Chris this evening 🏆⚽#PFAIawards23 #LOI #recognisingtalent pic.twitter.com/9LZ3xN1g8E — PFA Ireland (@PFAIOfficial) December 2, 2023

Sam Curtis and Jess Fitzgerald, also of St Pat’s and Peamount respectively, won the Young Player of the Year accolades, while James O’Callaghan made it a Peas clean sweep with the managerial gong.

Shamrock Rovers’ four in-a-row winning mastermind Stephen Bradley was also honoured, with John Caulfield (Galway United) and Ronan Coughlan (Waterford FC) taking the Manager and Player of the Year accolades in the First Division.

Evan Ferguson was named Men’s Irish Overseas Player of the Year, with Ireland captain Katie McCabe landing the International Women’s Player of the Year prize after a sensational 2023.

As voted by her teammates, Katie McCabe is the @PFAIOfficial International Women’s Player of the Year 2023 👏



Congrats, Katie ☘️#COYGIG pic.twitter.com/Qz2ngo3t7v — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) December 2, 2023

Previously-announced Best XIs were also honoured at last night’s ceremony in Dublin.

Here is the full list of winners:

PFA Ireland Merit Award

Stephen Eustace

PFA Ireland Women’s Premier Division Referee of the Year Awards

Chris Sheehan

PFA Ireland Men’s First Division Referee of the Year Awards

Alan Patchell

PFA Ireland Men’s Premier Division Referee of the Year Awards

Neil Doyle

PFA Ireland International Women’s Player of the Year Award

Katie McCabe

PFA Ireland Men’s Irish Overseas Player of the Year

Evan Ferguson

PFA Ireland Men’s First Division Manager of the Year Award

John Caulfield

PFA Ireland Men’s First Division Team of the Year

Brendan Clarke

Giles Philips

Killian Brouder

Rob Slevin

Ryan Burke

Edward McCarthy

David Hurley

Jack Doherty

Frantz Pierrot

Ronan Coughlan

Stephen Walsh

PFA Ireland Men’s First Division Player of the Year

Ronan Coughlan

PFA Ireland Women’s Premier Division Manager of the Year Award

James O’Callaghan

PFA Ireland Women’s Premier Division Team of the Year

Niamh Reid Burke

Jess Gargan

Jessica Hennessy

Jetta Berrill

Lia O’Leary

Sadhbh Doyle

Karen Duggan

Alex Kavanagh

Erin McLaughlin

Madie Gibson

Dana Scheriff

PFA Ireland Women’s Young Player of the Year

Jess Fitzgerald

PFA Ireland Women’s Player of the Year

Sadhbh Doyle

PFA Ireland Men’s Premier Division Manager of the Year Award

Stephen Bradley

PFA Ireland Men’s Premier Division Team of the Year

Conor Kearns

Archie Davies

Sam Curtis

Roberto Lopes

Ben Doherty

Will Patching

Chris Forrester

James Clarke

Jack Moylan

Ruairí Keating

Jonathan Afolabi

PFA Ireland Men’s Young Player of the Year

Sam Curtis

PFA Ireland Men’s Player of the Year