Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Chris Forrester was named PFA Ireland Men's Player of the Year.
Awards Season

Ferguson, Forrester and McCabe among winners at PFAI Awards

Host of stars honoured at last night’s ceremony in Dublin
551
1
1 hour ago

EVAN FERGUSON, CHRIS Forrester and Katie McCabe were among the winners at last night’s PFA Ireland Awards.

Forrester was named PFA Ireland Men’s Player of the Year after helping St Patrick’s Athletic to FAI Cup glory, with Sadhbh Doyle landing the female equivalent for her exploits as Peamount United won the Women’s Premier Division.

Sam Curtis and Jess Fitzgerald, also of St Pat’s and Peamount respectively, won the Young Player of the Year accolades, while James O’Callaghan made it a Peas clean sweep with the managerial gong.

Shamrock Rovers’ four in-a-row winning mastermind Stephen Bradley was also honoured, with John Caulfield (Galway United) and Ronan Coughlan (Waterford FC) taking the Manager and Player of the Year accolades in the First Division. 

Evan Ferguson was named Men’s Irish Overseas Player of the Year, with Ireland captain Katie McCabe landing the International Women’s Player of the Year prize after a sensational 2023.

Previously-announced Best XIs were also honoured at last night’s ceremony in Dublin.

Here is the full list of winners:

PFA Ireland Merit Award

  • Stephen Eustace

PFA Ireland Women’s Premier Division Referee of the Year Awards

  • Chris Sheehan

PFA Ireland Men’s First Division Referee of the Year Awards

  • Alan Patchell

PFA Ireland Men’s Premier Division Referee of the Year Awards

  • Neil Doyle

PFA Ireland International Women’s Player of the Year Award

  • Katie McCabe

PFA Ireland Men’s Irish Overseas Player of the Year

  • Evan Ferguson

PFA Ireland Men’s First Division Manager of the Year Award

  • John Caulfield

PFA Ireland Men’s First Division Team of the Year

  • Brendan Clarke
  • Giles Philips
  • Killian Brouder
  • Rob Slevin
  • Ryan Burke
  • Edward McCarthy
  • David Hurley
  • Jack Doherty
  • Frantz Pierrot
  • Ronan Coughlan
  • Stephen Walsh

PFA Ireland Men’s First Division Player of the Year

  • Ronan Coughlan

PFA Ireland Women’s Premier Division Manager of the Year Award

  • James O’Callaghan

PFA Ireland Women’s Premier Division Team of the Year

  • Niamh Reid Burke
  • Jess Gargan
  • Jessica Hennessy
  • Jetta Berrill
  • Lia O’Leary
  • Sadhbh Doyle
  • Karen Duggan
  • Alex Kavanagh
  • Erin McLaughlin
  • Madie Gibson
  • Dana Scheriff

PFA Ireland Women’s Young Player of the Year

  • Jess Fitzgerald

PFA Ireland Women’s Player of the Year

  • Sadhbh Doyle

PFA Ireland Men’s Premier Division Manager of the Year Award

  • Stephen Bradley

PFA Ireland Men’s Premier Division Team of the Year

  • Conor Kearns
  • Archie Davies
  • Sam Curtis
  • Roberto Lopes
  • Ben Doherty
  • Will Patching
  • Chris Forrester
  • James Clarke
  • Jack Moylan
  • Ruairí Keating
  • Jonathan Afolabi

PFA Ireland Men’s Young Player of the Year

  • Sam Curtis

PFA Ireland Men’s Player of the Year

  • Chris Forrester.
Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     