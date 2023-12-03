Ferguson, Forrester and McCabe among winners at PFAI Awards

EVAN FERGUSON, CHRIS Forrester and Katie McCabe were among the winners at last night’s PFA Ireland Awards.
Forrester was named PFA Ireland Men’s Player of the Year after helping St Patrick’s Athletic to FAI Cup glory, with Sadhbh Doyle landing the female equivalent for her exploits as Peamount United won the Women’s Premier Division.
Chris Forrester is the PFA Ireland Men’s Player of the Year 2023! We are thrilled to present the trophy to Chris this evening 🏆⚽#PFAIawards23 #LOI #recognisingtalent pic.twitter.com/9LZ3xN1g8E— PFA Ireland (@PFAIOfficial) December 2, 2023
Congratulations to this year’s PFA Ireland Women’s Player of the Year 2023, Sadhbh Doyle!#PFAIawards23 #LOI #recognisingtalent pic.twitter.com/wNYV4gkO1D— PFA Ireland (@PFAIOfficial) December 2, 2023
Sam Curtis and Jess Fitzgerald, also of St Pat’s and Peamount respectively, won the Young Player of the Year accolades, while James O’Callaghan made it a Peas clean sweep with the managerial gong.
Shamrock Rovers’ four in-a-row winning mastermind Stephen Bradley was also honoured, with John Caulfield (Galway United) and Ronan Coughlan (Waterford FC) taking the Manager and Player of the Year accolades in the First Division.
Evan Ferguson was named Men’s Irish Overseas Player of the Year, with Ireland captain Katie McCabe landing the International Women’s Player of the Year prize after a sensational 2023.
As voted by her teammates, Katie McCabe is the @PFAIOfficial International Women’s Player of the Year 2023 👏— Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) December 2, 2023
Congrats, Katie ☘️#COYGIG pic.twitter.com/Qz2ngo3t7v
Previously-announced Best XIs were also honoured at last night’s ceremony in Dublin.
Here is the full list of winners:
PFA Ireland Merit Award
- Stephen Eustace
PFA Ireland Women’s Premier Division Referee of the Year Awards
- Chris Sheehan
PFA Ireland Men’s First Division Referee of the Year Awards
- Alan Patchell
PFA Ireland Men’s Premier Division Referee of the Year Awards
- Neil Doyle
PFA Ireland International Women’s Player of the Year Award
- Katie McCabe
PFA Ireland Men’s Irish Overseas Player of the Year
- Evan Ferguson
PFA Ireland Men’s First Division Manager of the Year Award
- John Caulfield
PFA Ireland Men’s First Division Team of the Year
- Brendan Clarke
- Giles Philips
- Killian Brouder
- Rob Slevin
- Ryan Burke
- Edward McCarthy
- David Hurley
- Jack Doherty
- Frantz Pierrot
- Ronan Coughlan
- Stephen Walsh
PFA Ireland Men’s First Division Player of the Year
- Ronan Coughlan
PFA Ireland Women’s Premier Division Manager of the Year Award
- James O’Callaghan
PFA Ireland Women’s Premier Division Team of the Year
- Niamh Reid Burke
- Jess Gargan
- Jessica Hennessy
- Jetta Berrill
- Lia O’Leary
- Sadhbh Doyle
- Karen Duggan
- Alex Kavanagh
- Erin McLaughlin
- Madie Gibson
- Dana Scheriff
PFA Ireland Women’s Young Player of the Year
- Jess Fitzgerald
PFA Ireland Women’s Player of the Year
- Sadhbh Doyle
PFA Ireland Men’s Premier Division Manager of the Year Award
- Stephen Bradley
PFA Ireland Men’s Premier Division Team of the Year
- Conor Kearns
- Archie Davies
- Sam Curtis
- Roberto Lopes
- Ben Doherty
- Will Patching
- Chris Forrester
- James Clarke
- Jack Moylan
- Ruairí Keating
- Jonathan Afolabi
PFA Ireland Men’s Young Player of the Year
- Sam Curtis
PFA Ireland Men’s Player of the Year
- Chris Forrester.