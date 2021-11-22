Forrester, Kelly and Lopes the nominees for PFAI Player of the Year

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC’S Chris Forrester, Georgie Kelly of Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers’ Roberto Lopes have been nominated for the PFAI Player of the Year award for 2021.

The nominees for Head in the Game Young Player of the Year are Bohs’ duo Dawson Devoy and Ross Tierney, as well as Colm Whelan of UCD. This year’s Young Player award has been named to promote the ongoing Head in the Game campaign for increased mental-health awareness in League of Ireland football.

The PFAI First Division Player of the Year shortlist consists of Whelan again, his UCD team-mate Liam Kerrigan, and Shelbourne’s Ryan Brennan.

Players across the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and First Division will vote for the winners, which will be announced on Friday, 3 December 2021.

The nominees for the PFAI Irish Overseas Player of the Year, the Ireland Women’s International Player of the Year (voted for by the Republic of Ireland senior women’s national team), the Premier Division Referee of the Year, the First Division Referee of the Year (both voted for by LOI players), the Premier Division Manager of the Year and the First Division Manager of the Year (both voted for by managers in each division) will all be announced across the PFAI’s social media platforms in the lead-up to 3 December.

The PFAI Premier Division Team of the Year and First Division Team of the Year, voted for by players in each division, will both also be named in the days leading up to the winner’s announcement.

“I would like to congratulate and commend all of the nominees for this year’s PFA Ireland Awards across the various categories,” said Brendan Clarke, PFAI chairperson. “There is no greater honour to be recognised in these awards which are the most prestigious in the Irish footballing calendar.

“All nominees have been recognised by their peers throughout the voting process and thus there can be no doubt as to their significant contribution to Irish football this year, which has been one of the most challenging years amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I would also like to thank all of those who voted across the various categories and to those who contributed to the voting process for the awards. Finally, I wish all of the nominees the best of luck and hope we have an even more successful 2022.”