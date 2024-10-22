Three from Shamrock Rovers and Derry, two from Shels in PFAI Team of Year

SHAMROCK ROVERS AND Derry City each have three representatives in the PFAI Premier Division Team of the Year for 2024, with two players from Shelbourne and one each from Galway, St Pat’s, and Waterford completing the XI.

The team was voted for by the players, with Brendan Clarke (Galway) selected in goal. Pat’s Joe Redmond is picked at right-back, with Josh Honohan of Shamrock Rovers at left-back. The centre-backs are Paddy Barrett of Shels and Mark Connolly of Derry.

Dylan Watts (Shamrock Rovers), Mark Coyle (Shelbourne), and Michael Duffy (Derry) are the midfield trio, while the forwards are Johnny Kenny of Rovers, Pat Hoban of Derry and Padraig Amond of Waterford. The trio are the top three goalscorers in the league with two rounds remaining: Hoban currently leads the way on 14, one ahead of Amond and two clear of Kenny.

Here it is! The PFA Ireland Men's Premier Division Team of the Year as voted for by the players.



Congratulations to all!



Shelbourne dominate the Women’s Premier Division selection, with all of Pearl Slattery, Keeva Keenan, Alex Kavanagh, and Noelle Murray included. League winners Athlone have two representatives: Jesi Rossman and Madie Gibson.

Also included as Julie-Ann Russell and Eve Dossen of Galway, Jayne Merren of Wexford, Ellen Dolan of Peamount and Joy Ralph of Shamrock Rovers.