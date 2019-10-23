Jack Byrne, Michael Duffy and Sean Gannon up for PFAI Player of the Year

THE PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALLERS’ Association of Ireland has released its Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year shortlists this evening, as well as the Premier Division Team of the Year.
Announced on LOI Weekly, winger Michael Duffy and full-back Sean Gannon, who both ply their trade with league champions Dundalk, will battle it out against Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne for the Player of the Year award.
Byrne, recently capped at senior level for the Republic of Ireland, is also up for the Young Player of the Year award along with Ireland U21 international Daniel Mandroiu of Bohemians and Derry City striker David Parkhouse, who is on loan from Premier League side Sheffield United.
The Lilywhites have five players in the Team of the Year, while four from their FAI Cup final opponents feature along with one each from Bohs (Mandriou) and Parkhouse (Derry).
The First Division Team of the Year and Player of the Year nominees were revealed over the past couple of days.
Winners will be announced at the PFAI Awards Dinner at The Marker Hotel on Saturday, 9 November.
Premier Division Team of the Year
Alan Mannus – Shamrock Rovers
Sean Gannon – Dundalk
Sean Hoare – Dundalk
Lee Grace – Shamrock Rovers
Sean Kavanagh – Shamrock Rovers
Chris Shields – Dundalk
Jack Byrne – Shamrock Rovers
Daniel Mandroiu – Bohemian FC
Michael Duffy – Dundalk
Patrick Hoban – Dundalk
David Parkhouse – Derry City
Player of the Year nominees
Jack Byrne – Shamrock Rovers
Michael Duffy – Dundalk
Sean Gannon – Dundalk
Young Player of the Year nominees
Jack Byrne – Shamrock Rovers
Daniel Mandroiu – Bohemian FC
David Parkhouse – Derry City
First Division Team of the Year
Lee Steacy – Longford Town
Shane Elworthy – Longford Town
Luke Byrne – Shelbourne
Conor Kenna – Longford Town
Anthony Breslin – Longford Town
Ryan Brennan – Shelbourne
Sean Brennan – Drogheda United
Dylan McGlade – Bray Wanderers
Dean Byrne – Longford Town
Chris Lyons – Drogheda Utd
Rob Manley – Drogheda Utd
First Division Player of the Year nominees
Dean Byrne – Longford Town
Chris Lyons – Drogheda United
Rob Manley – Cabinteely
