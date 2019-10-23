Jack Byrne, Michael Duffy and Sean Gannon up for PFAI Player of the Year

THE PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALLERS’ Association of Ireland has released its Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year shortlists this evening, as well as the Premier Division Team of the Year.

The three Player of the Year nominees. Source: PFAI

Announced on LOI Weekly, winger Michael Duffy and full-back Sean Gannon, who both ply their trade with league champions Dundalk, will battle it out against Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne for the Player of the Year award.

Byrne, recently capped at senior level for the Republic of Ireland, is also up for the Young Player of the Year award along with Ireland U21 international Daniel Mandroiu of Bohemians and Derry City striker David Parkhouse, who is on loan from Premier League side Sheffield United.

The Lilywhites have five players in the Team of the Year, while four from their FAI Cup final opponents feature along with one each from Bohs (Mandriou) and Parkhouse (Derry).

The First Division Team of the Year and Player of the Year nominees were revealed over the past couple of days.

Winners will be announced at the PFAI Awards Dinner at The Marker Hotel on Saturday, 9 November.

Premier Division Team of the Year

Alan Mannus – Shamrock Rovers

Sean Gannon – Dundalk

Sean Hoare – Dundalk

Lee Grace – Shamrock Rovers

Sean Kavanagh – Shamrock Rovers

Chris Shields – Dundalk

Jack Byrne – Shamrock Rovers

Daniel Mandroiu – Bohemian FC

Michael Duffy – Dundalk

Patrick Hoban – Dundalk

David Parkhouse – Derry City

Player of the Year nominees

Jack Byrne – Shamrock Rovers

Michael Duffy – Dundalk

Sean Gannon – Dundalk

Young Player of the Year nominees

Jack Byrne – Shamrock Rovers

Daniel Mandroiu – Bohemian FC

David Parkhouse – Derry City

First Division Team of the Year

Lee Steacy – Longford Town

Shane Elworthy – Longford Town

Luke Byrne – Shelbourne

Conor Kenna – Longford Town

Anthony Breslin – Longford Town

Ryan Brennan – Shelbourne

Sean Brennan – Drogheda United

Dylan McGlade – Bray Wanderers

Dean Byrne – Longford Town

Chris Lyons – Drogheda Utd

Rob Manley – Drogheda Utd

First Division Player of the Year nominees

Dean Byrne – Longford Town

Chris Lyons – Drogheda United

Rob Manley – Cabinteely

