Shels snubbed as League of Ireland stars confirm three-man shortlist for player of the year

THE PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALLERS’ Association of Ireland (PFA Ireland) have revealed their three-man shortlist for the 2024 men’s player of the year.

Premier Division leaders Shelbourne, who can secure the title with a win on the final night against Derry City this Friday, have been snubbed with none of Damien Duff’s squad making the cut.

Instead, Shamrock Rovers midfielder Dylan Watts is in contention along with Derry winger Michael Duffy and Waterford striker Padraig Amond.

The Hoops man has been a standout performer for Stephen Bradley over the course of what has largely been an inconsistent campaign, although they can pip Shels to the crown and secure the five-in-a-row should their rivals drop points at the Ryan McBride Brandywell and they win at home to Waterford.

Amond will surely start for the Blues in that clash as the 36-year-old aims to end a stellar return to the league as top scorer. He has netted 13 goals, just one fewer than Patrick Hoban who is set to sit out their last league game before the FAI Cup final.

His teammate, Duffy, could also be rested before that showpiece and the winger’s significance to Ruaidhri Higgins’ team is evident by getting the nod from rivals on the PFA Ireland short list.

There are also no Shels players on the young player of the year list, with Rovers striker Johnny Kenny perhaps favourite to land that award.

Cork City's Cathal O'Sullivan. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

The Republic of Ireland U21 international netted 12 times in the league but has taken his tally for the season as a whole to 15 after his most recent goal against Larne in the league phase of the UEFA Conference League.

Mason Melia of St Patrick’s Athletic joins him after the 17-year-old became his side’s leading man up front for the majority of this season.

Another exciting teenager completes the shortlist with Cork City’s Cathal O’Sullivan emerging as a potential future star with his displays for the Leesiders as they romped home to win the First Division and return to the top flight in 2025.