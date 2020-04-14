This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 14 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Officials 'fully prepared' for PGA Championship without fans

The US PGA Championship is scheduled for 6-9 August in San Francisco.

By AFP Tuesday 14 Apr 2020, 9:11 PM
43 minutes ago 469 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5074483
Brooks Koepka after his 2019 PGA Championship victory.
Image: Rich Graessle
Brooks Koepka after his 2019 PGA Championship victory.
Brooks Koepka after his 2019 PGA Championship victory.
Image: Rich Graessle

PGA OF AMERICA chief executive Seth Waugh said Tuesday that organizers are considering multiple scenarios for the US PGA Championship now scheduled for 6-9 August in San Francisco.

Waugh, in an interview on SiriusXM radio, said the first option would be to play the tournament as currently scheduled at Harding Park.

A second option would be to hold the first major championship of the year there but without spectators and a potential third option would be to move it to another location should play in California prove impossible.

The tournament has already been postponed from May as the coronavirus pandemic up-ended the golfing calendar along with the rest of the sports world.

Under the revamped plans agreed by golf’s governing bodies, the US PGA Championship in August would be followed by the US Open in September and the Masters at Augusta National in November. The British Open has been cancelled.

“The plan is to do it as normally as possible, with fans, obviously, and have a fairly normal PGA Championship at Harding Park,” Waugh said.

“If the safest way, and/or the only way to do it is without fans, we’re fully prepared to do that. We believe that having it as a television event is worth doing regardless of whether there’s fans there or not.

“Obviously, that’ll change the experience, but we think the world is starved for some entertainment, and particularly in sports.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom said this month that he does not anticipate having crowds at sporting events in the state this year.

Waugh said that if California or San Francisco City authorities decide the tournament can’t be held at Harding Park, the PGA could try to find an alternate venue.

“It makes it simpler if there aren’t any fans to think about things like that,” he said. “We don’t certainly have a plan C right now, but we’d be prepared to think about that if that became a possibility.

“We’re going to do everything we can to play the PGA Championship this year.”

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie