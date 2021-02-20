BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 20 February 2021
PGA play suspended at Riviera due to high winds

World number one Dustin Johnson was on the fringe at the first, looking at 16 feet for eagle, when proceedings came to a halt.

By AFP Saturday 20 Feb 2021, 9:39 PM
50 minutes ago 655 Views 1 Comment
Dustin Johnson plays his shot.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

GUSTING WINDS that blew golf balls off greens halted third-round play Saturday at the US PGA Genesis Invitational just before the final threesome was set to tee off.

It was the first time wind had caused unplayable conditions to suspend a tour event since the second round of the 2015 British Open at St. Andrews.

Sam Burns, who matched the 36-hole course record at Riviera Country Club at 12-under par 130, was preparing to start his third round alongside US compatriots Tyler McCumber and Jason Kokrak when the horn sounded and players were pulled off the course.

His lead was trimmed to four strokes just before the stoppage when American Max Homa tapped in for eagle on the par-5 first hole after his approach stopped inches from the cup, leaving him on eight-under overall.

World number one Dustin Johnson was on the fringe at the first, looking at 16 feet for eagle, when play was suspended.

Johnson was in a pack on 7-under that included fellow Americans Kokrak, McCumber, Jordan Spieth and Wyndham Clark plus Chile’s Joaquin Niemann.

Forecasters called for high winds throughout the day at Riviera.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

