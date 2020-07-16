Government's 200-person limit at outdoor events has implications for sport

THE GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCEMENT last night to extend restrictions on outdoor gatherings will have significant implications for both the GAA’s club championship programme and the FAI’s League of Ireland season.

Last night’s press conference was the first major announcement by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, acting chief medical officer Dr. Ronan Glynn since the new government was formed.

From a sporting perspective, one decision stood out. As things stand, there are current restrictions of 50 people attending indoor gatherings and 200 people at outdoor gatherings. That policy will be extended until 10 August.

County league and championship matches are due to start this weekend while the League of Ireland season resumes on 31 July – but with just 200 people allowed to attend, spectator numbers will be severely limited, until, at the very earliest, 10 August.

While rugby’s inter-provincial series is not due to recommence until later in August, spectator restrictions are also expected for those matches.