Manchester City condemn abuse aimed at Phil Foden and his family at boxing bout

The incident occurred backstage at the Amir Khan-Kell Brook fight on Saturday evening.

By Press Association Sunday 20 Feb 2022, 5:23 PM
1 hour ago 3,060 Views 4 Comments
MANCHESTER CITY HAVE strongly condemned the abuse that Phil Foden and his family suffered while backstage at the Amir Khan-Kell Brook fight on Saturday evening.

Video footage has spread on social media of an altercation between unidentified members of the public and a group including City and England midfielder Foden at the AO Arena in Manchester.

City said in a statement: “The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused.

“We are shocked and appalled about the nature of the abuse and ensuing assault on one of Phil’s family members.

“We will continue to give Phil and his family all the support and assistance they need.”

Foden attended the bout – which Brook won convincingly by sixth-round stoppage – after playing the full 90 minutes of City’s 3-2 Premier League home defeat against Tottenham earlier on Saturday.

