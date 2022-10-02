Manchester City's deadly double act share spoils - 'We'll get one ball each'

HAT-TRICK HEROES Erling Haaland and Phil Foden joked that they deserved “one ball for each half” after tearing Manchester United apart in a 6-3 rout.

A Manchester City player had not scored a treble in the derby since Francis Lee in 1970 and such was the Premier League champions’ superiority the pair helped themselves to that feat.

Haaland has also become the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick in three successive home games, with the Norwegian taking just eight outings to reach the milestone.

Michael Owen comes closest to that record, the former United and Liverpool striker needing 48 appearances to score three hat-tricks.

“We’ll get one ball each,” Foden told Sky Sports.

“Yeah, one ball for the first half, one ball for the second,” Haaland added.

Haaland rises to score his first. Source: Rui Vieira

Foden started the rampage for the home side, before Haaland struck a brace, then turning provider for the England international to make it four before half-time.

What are they

“It’s a dream come true. We feel that connection together and it’s a pleasure,” Foden said. “Our determination from kick off was looking right and we finished our chances.”

Haaland added: “Not bad, we scored six goals. What can you say? It’s nice. You can feel [the chance to score] all the time, the passes we give each other.

“We always want to go and attack and this is what I love about the team. There is nothing more to say. It’s amazing.”