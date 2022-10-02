Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 2 October 2022
Advertisement

Manchester City's deadly double act share spoils - 'We'll get one ball each'

Phil Foden and Erling Haaland savour a comforable victory over rivals United.

By The42 Team Sunday 2 Oct 2022, 4:20 PM
1 hour ago 2,277 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5882390
Phil Foden celebrates his first goal.
Image: PA
Phil Foden celebrates his first goal.
Phil Foden celebrates his first goal.
Image: PA

HAT-TRICK HEROES Erling Haaland and Phil Foden joked that they deserved “one ball for each half” after tearing Manchester United apart in a 6-3 rout.

A Manchester City player had not scored a treble in the derby since Francis Lee in 1970 and such was the Premier League champions’ superiority the pair helped themselves to that feat.

Haaland has also become the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick in three successive home games, with the Norwegian taking just eight outings to reach the milestone.

Michael Owen comes closest to that record, the former United and Liverpool striker needing 48 appearances to score three hat-tricks.

“We’ll get one ball each,” Foden told Sky Sports.

“Yeah, one ball for the first half, one ball for the second,” Haaland added.

britain-soccer-premier-league Haaland rises to score his first. Source: Rui Vieira

Foden started the rampage for the home side, before Haaland struck a brace, then turning provider for the England international to make it four before half-time.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“It’s a dream come true. We feel that connection together and it’s a pleasure,” Foden said. “Our determination from kick off was looking right and we finished our chances.”

Haaland added: “Not bad, we scored six goals. What can you say? It’s nice. You can feel [the chance to score] all the time, the passes we give each other.

“We always want to go and attack and this is what I love about the team. There is nothing more to say. It’s amazing.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie