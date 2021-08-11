Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 11 August 2021
Phil Foden to miss the opening weeks of Man City's season

The England international won’t be available due to a foot injury.

By Press Association Wednesday 11 Aug 2021, 5:06 PM
1 hour ago 852 Views 2 Comments
Phil Foden missed England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.
Image: PA
Image: PA

PHIL FODEN HAS revealed he is likely to miss the first three or four weeks of the new season with his foot injury.

The Manchester City midfielder is still troubled by the problem that ruled him out of England’s appearance in the Euro 2020 final this summer.

Champions City begin their new Premier League campaign at Tottenham on Sunday.

The 21-year-old told Sky Sports News: “It is still a little bit sore. It was such a shame to do it just before the Euro final. It was really unfortunate but I am working hard in the gym and hopefully I can get back as soon as possible.

I would say (it will be) around three to four weeks. Hopefully it flies by and I can just get back on the pitch.”

Foden’s injury will means he will have to wait to line up alongside his England team-mate Jack Grealish, City’s new record £100million (€118m) signing.

He said: “I am really happy he has signed here and hopefully I can just get back playing with him and enjoy my football.

“He’s fearless on the ball and can change a game on his own. He’s a really special player for us and he’s going to be key for us.”

City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is also set to miss the start of the Premier League season with the ankle problem he sustained on international duty with Belgium in the summer.

Press Association

