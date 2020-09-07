This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 7 September 2020
England's Foden and Greenwood sent home from international duty following Covid breach

England manager Gareth Southgate said the duo had ‘broken the Covid guidelines in terms of our secure bubble’.

By Press Association Monday 7 Sep 2020, 2:17 PM
1 hour ago 4,071 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5197933
Image: Mike Egerton/PA
Image: Mike Egerton/PA

PHIL FODEN AND Mason Greenwood have been sent home from England duty after breaching the team’s coronavirus guidelines.

Manager Gareth Southgate said that the Manchester City midfielder and the Manchester United forward would not be travelling from Iceland, where they made their senior England debuts on Saturday, to Denmark for Tuesday’s Nations League match.

“Unfortunately this morning it was brought to my attention that the two boys have broken the Covid guidelines in terms of our secure bubble – we had to decide they couldn’t have interaction with the rest of the team,” Southgate said.

“Given the procedures we have to follow they will have to travel home separately.”

Southgate added: “Nothing has happened in the areas we occupy in the hotel. We are still getting to the depths of all the information because this was only brought to my attention a couple of hours before training, so I’m still getting to grips with the detail.

“What is clear is there is a breach of the Covid-19 guidelines. The whole squad have really followed that to the letter. I’m not going into any more details until I’m aware of everything.”

“We’ve spent a long time putting the guidelines in place, and the whole squad have followed that to the letter.

“We’ve had four tests in the period we’ve been together, our staff have done an incredible job of keeping it secure and tight, which was so important both to get the games played and also for the safety and security of our team and staff.

“So in that respect we have no alternative but to do what we are doing.”

Allegations emerged in the Icelandic media outlet DV on Monday that the pair were visited by two local girls during the trip.

Press Association

