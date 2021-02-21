BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 21 February 2021
Advertisement

Phil Healy and Leon Reid impress on day two of Elite Micro Meet

Healy clocked a new PB on the way to winning the women’s 400 metres.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Feb 2021, 6:15 PM
12 minutes ago 287 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5361441
Phil Healy of Bandon AC, Cork, centre, on her way to winning the Women's 400m, with a PB of 51.99.
Image: SPORTSFILE
Phil Healy of Bandon AC, Cork, centre, on her way to winning the Women's 400m, with a PB of 51.99.
Phil Healy of Bandon AC, Cork, centre, on her way to winning the Women's 400m, with a PB of 51.99.
Image: SPORTSFILE

PHIL HEALY OPENED her season in impressive style at the Irish Life Health Elite Micro Meet at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena today, clocking a personal best time of 51.99 in the Women’s 400m.

Healy (Bandon A.C.) had already secured the European Indoor Championships Standard in 2020, but nonetheless today posted the sixth-fastest time in Europe and the second-fastest on the Irish all-time list.

Healy finished ahead of Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock A.C.) and Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport A.C.), both of whom posted PBs to secure the European Indoor Championships Standard.

Meanwhile, Leon Reid (Menapians A.C.) posted a new PB in the men’s 60m: a 6.68 which sees him go second on the Irish all-time list for 60 meters indoors.  

Israel Olatunde (UCD A.C.) broke the U20 and U23 records when finishing second to Reid in series two of the 60 meters. Olatunde’s second 60-meter run of the day saw him cross the line in a record breaking 6.73, having already broken the records an hour previously in clocking a 6.74. 

Christopher O’Donnell secured first place in a closely-fought men’s 400m, clocking 47.51, with Andrew Mellon second (47.79), Cathal Crosbie third (47.98), and Cillín Greene fourth (48.06).

National Champion Shane Howard of Bandon A.C. posted a season leading jump of 7.12 in the Men’s Long Jump, in which he was the sole competito. National Long Jump Champion Saragh Buggy (St. Abbans A.C.) posted a 5.86 with her final jump of the day, but it wasn’t enough to topple the jump of Sarah McCarthy (Mid Sutton A.C.) who posted a consistent round of jumping, topped off by a best jump of 5.94. 

The women’s 8oom was won by Georgie Hartigan (Dundrum South Dublin A.C.) with a PB of 2.01.48, with a further three PBs behind her, too from Louise Shanahan (2.01.67), Iseult O’Donnell (2.02.29) and Jenna Bromell (2.05.63). 

Elite Micro Meet results 

Men’s 1500m 

1    Luke MCCANN  (U.C.D. A.C.) 3:40.03 PB

2   John TRAVERS  (Donore Harriers)  3:41.74               

3   Jonny WHAN (Clonliffe Harriers A.C.) 3:49.93        

Men’s 400m 

1  Christopher O’DONNELL (North Sligo A.C.)47.51    

2  Andrew MELLON  (Crusaders A.C.)  47.79    

3  Cathal CROSBIE  (Ennis Track A.C)  47.98    

4 Cillín GREENE  (Galway City Harriers A.C.)  48.06

Men’s 60m 

1  Leon REID  Menapians A.C.  6.68 PB

2  Israel OLATUNDE  U.C.D. A.C.  6.73  JUN+U23NR

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

3  Conor MOREY  Leevale A.C.  6.89             

Women’s 400m

1  Phil HEALY (Bandon A.C.) 51.99 PB/SL

2  Sophie BECKER (Raheny Shamrock A.C.) 53.20 PB

3  Sharlene MAWDSLEY  (Newport A.C.)   53.56 PB

Women’s 60m 

1  Molly SCOTT (St. L. O’Toole A.C.) 7.36               

2  Joan HEALY (Leevale A.C.) 7.42               

3  Kate DOHERTY (Dundrum South Dublin A.C.) 7.49 PB

Women’s 800m 

1  Georgie HARTIGAN (Dundrum South Dublin A.C.)  2:01.48  PB

2 Louise SHANAHAN (Leevale A.C.)  2:01.67 PB

3  Iseult O’DONNELL (Raheny Shamrock A.C.) 2:02.29  PB

Women’s Long Jump 

1 Sarah MCCARTHY (Mid Sutton A.C.)  5.94 

2  Saragh BUGGY (St. Abbans A.C.)  5.86 

3  Kate O’CONNOR  (Dundalk St. Gerards A.C.)  5.78                     

Men’s Long Jump

1 Shane HOWARD (Bandon A.C.) 7.12

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie