Phil Healy and Leon Reid impress on day two of Elite Micro Meet

Phil Healy of Bandon AC, Cork, centre, on her way to winning the Women's 400m, with a PB of 51.99.

PHIL HEALY OPENED her season in impressive style at the Irish Life Health Elite Micro Meet at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena today, clocking a personal best time of 51.99 in the Women’s 400m.

Healy (Bandon A.C.) had already secured the European Indoor Championships Standard in 2020, but nonetheless today posted the sixth-fastest time in Europe and the second-fastest on the Irish all-time list.

Healy finished ahead of Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock A.C.) and Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport A.C.), both of whom posted PBs to secure the European Indoor Championships Standard.

Meanwhile, Leon Reid (Menapians A.C.) posted a new PB in the men’s 60m: a 6.68 which sees him go second on the Irish all-time list for 60 meters indoors.

Israel Olatunde (UCD A.C.) broke the U20 and U23 records when finishing second to Reid in series two of the 60 meters. Olatunde’s second 60-meter run of the day saw him cross the line in a record breaking 6.73, having already broken the records an hour previously in clocking a 6.74.

Christopher O’Donnell secured first place in a closely-fought men’s 400m, clocking 47.51, with Andrew Mellon second (47.79), Cathal Crosbie third (47.98), and Cillín Greene fourth (48.06).

National Champion Shane Howard of Bandon A.C. posted a season leading jump of 7.12 in the Men’s Long Jump, in which he was the sole competito. National Long Jump Champion Saragh Buggy (St. Abbans A.C.) posted a 5.86 with her final jump of the day, but it wasn’t enough to topple the jump of Sarah McCarthy (Mid Sutton A.C.) who posted a consistent round of jumping, topped off by a best jump of 5.94.

The women’s 8oom was won by Georgie Hartigan (Dundrum South Dublin A.C.) with a PB of 2.01.48, with a further three PBs behind her, too from Louise Shanahan (2.01.67), Iseult O’Donnell (2.02.29) and Jenna Bromell (2.05.63).

Elite Micro Meet results

Men’s 1500m

1 Luke MCCANN (U.C.D. A.C.) 3:40.03 PB

2 John TRAVERS (Donore Harriers) 3:41.74

3 Jonny WHAN (Clonliffe Harriers A.C.) 3:49.93

Men’s 400m

1 Christopher O’DONNELL (North Sligo A.C.)47.51

2 Andrew MELLON (Crusaders A.C.) 47.79

3 Cathal CROSBIE (Ennis Track A.C) 47.98

4 Cillín GREENE (Galway City Harriers A.C.) 48.06

Men’s 60m

1 Leon REID Menapians A.C. 6.68 PB

2 Israel OLATUNDE U.C.D. A.C. 6.73 JUN+U23NR

3 Conor MOREY Leevale A.C. 6.89

Women’s 400m

1 Phil HEALY (Bandon A.C.) 51.99 PB/SL

2 Sophie BECKER (Raheny Shamrock A.C.) 53.20 PB

3 Sharlene MAWDSLEY (Newport A.C.) 53.56 PB

Women’s 60m

1 Molly SCOTT (St. L. O’Toole A.C.) 7.36

2 Joan HEALY (Leevale A.C.) 7.42

3 Kate DOHERTY (Dundrum South Dublin A.C.) 7.49 PB

Women’s 800m

1 Georgie HARTIGAN (Dundrum South Dublin A.C.) 2:01.48 PB

2 Louise SHANAHAN (Leevale A.C.) 2:01.67 PB

3 Iseult O’DONNELL (Raheny Shamrock A.C.) 2:02.29 PB

Women’s Long Jump

1 Sarah MCCARTHY (Mid Sutton A.C.) 5.94

2 Saragh BUGGY (St. Abbans A.C.) 5.86

3 Kate O’CONNOR (Dundalk St. Gerards A.C.) 5.78

Men’s Long Jump

1 Shane HOWARD (Bandon A.C.) 7.12