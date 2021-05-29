BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 29 May 2021
Phil Healy storms to new personal best in the 400m

Healy’s result improves the mark she set at European indoors.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 29 May 2021, 8:34 PM
Phil Healy and Sophie Becker.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

PHIL HEALY STORMED to a new personal best in the 400m winning in 51.50 at the Irish Milers meet in Belfast today.

The result improves the personal best she set when finishing fourth in at the European indoor championships in Poland and more significantly will provide valuable Olympic qualification points. Earlier in the day she won the 200m in blustery conditions in 23.21.

Sophie Becker placed second in the 400m and also produced a life time best, improving her previous PB by almost a second, running 52.32.

Today’s time moves her to the top five in the Irish all-time list. Cliodhna Manning also showed form to place third in 53.16 – just one hundredth off her personal best.

On Friday night at the Diamond League in Doha Thomas Barr finished seventh in the 400m Hurdles in 49.91, in a solid start to his season from lane one.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

