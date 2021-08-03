Membership : Access or Sign Up
Phil Healy narrowly misses out on advancing to 400m semi-finals

The 26-year-old missed the time qualifier spots by just 0.07 of a second.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 3 Aug 2021, 2:40 AM
Phil Healy.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

PHIL HEALY NARROWLY missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals of the 400m at the Japan National Stadium.

Running from lane six in heat five, a powerful push on the final stretch saw Healy cross in a time of 51.98.

That time left Healy in contention to advance as a fastest qualifier with one more heat to go.

The top three from each heat advance as well as the next six fastest qualifiers.

Jamaica’s Stephenie Ann McPherson won Healy’s heat in a time of 50.89. Natalia Kaczmarek of Poland was second at 51.06 with Mexico’s Paola Moran third at 51.18.

However there was heartbreak for the Ballineen Bullet as the results in heat six saw her slip out of the qualifying spots, missing out by just 0.07 of a second.

The race also saw Healy make history as the first female Irish athlete to compete in three athletics events at the same Olympic Games.

The 26-year-old also ran in the 200m and mixed 4x400m mixed relay events. 

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

