This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 12 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Phil Healy breaks 17-year-old Irish record at Athlone IT Grand Prix

Ciara Mageean and Tom Barr also set new indoor PBs in Athlone tonight.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 12 Feb 2020, 9:53 PM
10 minutes ago 462 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5005312
Healy: 200m indoor record had stood since 2003.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Healy: 200m indoor record had stood since 2003.
Healy: 200m indoor record had stood since 2003.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

PHIL HEALY CONTINUED her fast start to the 2020 campaign with a record-breaking run at the Athlone IT International Grand Prix this evening.

Healy clocked a time of 23.10 seconds in the women’s 200m final, taking seven-hundreths of a second off the national indoor record held by Ciara Sheehy since 2003.

German national champion Jessica-Bianca Wessoly (23.71) took silver with Nikola Bendova of the Czech Republic in third (24.09).

The women’s 60m final was won by Asha Philip of Great Britain (7.23) ahead of Ciara Neville (7.33) and Joan Healy (7.34).

Meanwhile, Ciara Mageean set a new indoor PB as she won the women’s 3000m final in 8:48.27, moving up to third in the all-time Irish list as she held off the challenge of Great Britain’s Rosie Clarke.

Tom Barr also ran an indoor PB of 46.44 in the men’s 400m final, finishing third behind Tony van Diepen of the Netherlands (46.17) and Pavel Maslak of the Czech Republic (46.28).

Ethiopia’s Samuel Tefera fell short in his bid to set a new indoor mile world record, his winning time of 3:55.86 not troubling Yomif Kejelcha’s mark of 3:47.01.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie