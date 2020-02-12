Phil Healy breaks 17-year-old Irish record at Athlone IT Grand Prix

PHIL HEALY CONTINUED her fast start to the 2020 campaign with a record-breaking run at the Athlone IT International Grand Prix this evening.

Healy clocked a time of 23.10 seconds in the women’s 200m final, taking seven-hundreths of a second off the national indoor record held by Ciara Sheehy since 2003.

German national champion Jessica-Bianca Wessoly (23.71) took silver with Nikola Bendova of the Czech Republic in third (24.09).

The women’s 60m final was won by Asha Philip of Great Britain (7.23) ahead of Ciara Neville (7.33) and Joan Healy (7.34).

Meanwhile, Ciara Mageean set a new indoor PB as she won the women’s 3000m final in 8:48.27, moving up to third in the all-time Irish list as she held off the challenge of Great Britain’s Rosie Clarke.

Tom Barr also ran an indoor PB of 46.44 in the men’s 400m final, finishing third behind Tony van Diepen of the Netherlands (46.17) and Pavel Maslak of the Czech Republic (46.28).

Ethiopia’s Samuel Tefera fell short in his bid to set a new indoor mile world record, his winning time of 3:55.86 not troubling Yomif Kejelcha’s mark of 3:47.01.

