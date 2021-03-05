Phil Healy storms into European final after stunning semi-final win

PHIL HEALY’S PROSPECTS of winning a European indoor championship medal increased significantly this evening after the Irishwoman won her 400m semi-final.

In a dramatic race, the 26-year-old retained her composure from the off, avoiding the temptation to burn off unnecessary energy in the opening lap when Britain’s Amarachi Pipi set a lively pace.

Ireland's Phil Healy advances to the 400m final after winning her semi-final. #torun2021 pic.twitter.com/87YqmOWDxX — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 5, 2021

That tactical maturity was also evident in the second lap when Healy stepped into lane two to give herself a little more space to attack Pipi down the back straight.

Rounding the bend to home, a second rival, Romania’s Andrea Miklos emerged, the significance of which won’t have been lost on Healy, as only the top two qualified for the final.

Healy would be one of those as she showed strength and speed in the finishing straight, timing her dip to perfection to finish a fraction of a second ahead of Miklos, winning her semi-final in a time of 52.41.

That victory won’t just be good for her morale. First place also means a better lane draw, a critical issue in indoor sprinting, as she prepares for her date in the final. Healy’s time was the fifth fastest of all the qualifiers for the final, scheduled for tomorrow at 7.25pm Irish time.