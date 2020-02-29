Phil Healy sets National Indoor Championship record

IT WAS A day to remember for Phil Healy, as she set a championship record of 23.16 seconds in the women’s 200m at the Irish Life Health National Indoor Championships at Abbotstown today.

The Cork native, who will also compete in the 60m event tomorrow, produced a performance that boosted her ranking points as she bids to secure qualification for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

She finished ahead of Dubliner Rhasidat Adeleke, who took silver with 24.08 and Catherine McManus, who was third with 24.31.

It was a good day too for Mark Smyth, who won the men’s 200m with a time of 21.04 seconds.

Brian Gregan and Mark English were among the winners in their respective heats, while Ciara Wilson prevailed in the 3,000m in 9:35.67.

In the walking events, Waterford’s Kate Veale was victorious in the women’s 3k, retaining her national title with a time of 14:47.05.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 5k race walk, it was a hotly contested event. Defending champion Alex Wright and Brendan Boyce, who finished sixth in the worlds last year both featured, but in the end, it was David Kenny who triumphed to win gold with a time of 19:45.57. Boyce was just behind him in 20:07.52.

You can view all today’s results, as well as the upcoming events here.

