Healy holds off Adeleke in nail-biting finish to complete 400m and 200m double

PHIL HEALY JUST about managed to hold off Rhasidat Adeleke after a thrilling finish win the 200m at the National Track and Field Championships in Morton Stadium.

Healy, who collected her 13th national title yesterday after winning gold in the 400m, came home in a blistering time of 22.83 to take first place in the 200m ahead of Adeleke’s 22.84.

The 18-year-old sprint sensation clinched the 100m crown yesterday.

Both times were within their personal bests, but Healy’s run will not stand as Irish record due to a wind speed reading of 2.1 metres per second which was just marginally in excess of the acceptable limit.

Catherine McManus ran 23.57 to take third.

Elsewhere, in Santry, Leon Reid emerged as the men’s 200m champion. His winning time of 20.79 seconds is likely to be enough to secure qualification for the Olympics.

Sarah Lavin won the 100m hurdles in 13.17 seconds which is her second-fastest time ever. She will be in action again in Lucerne next Tuesday where she will continue to chase qualification for the Tokyo Games.

You can find a full list of results from the National Track and Field Championships here.

- This article has been amended to state that Phil Healy won the 400m and Rhasidat Adeleke won the 100m.



