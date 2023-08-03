Phil Healy withdraws from selection for World Championships

PHIL HEALY HAS withdrawn from selection for the upcoming World Championships in a bid to recover “mentally and physically” ahead of next year’s Olympics.

The Irish sprinter said the decision to end her season early comes after an “extremely tough and testing 16 months” during which she has been hampered by an autoimmune disease.

The 28-year-old finished fourth in the 400m final at the National Championships last weekend and had been set to compete in the women’s 4x400m relays at the World Championships in Budapest later this month.

“I need to give my body the best chance of recovery as we go into a big year, ahead of another Olympic Games,” Healy wrote on Twitter.

Unfortunately I’ve decided to end my season a little earlier than planned. I need to give my body the best chance of recovering as we go into a big year, ahead of another Olympic Games



Another honest and transparent explanation on where things have been for the last few months❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/rn2LiN7gfo — Phil Healy (@philhealy2) August 3, 2023

“It has been an extremely tough and testing 16 months where I questioned continuing with the sport many times.

“However, nothing is ever linear so we battled on and made a lot of progress in terms of the diagnosis, treatment and regulation of my autoimmune disease.

“We just lost a lot of consistency and time, training wise.

“Of course I would love to continue the season with the 4x400m relay girls as they prepare for the World Championships after we qualified together at Europeans last year,” she continued.

“A tough call withdrawing from selection, but right now it’s all about recovering mentally and physically and getting my body back to where it needs to be.

“I’m looking forward to watching all of the Irish team in their respective events at the championships and wish them all the very best of luck.”

