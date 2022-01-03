Membership : Access or Sign Up
Phil Jones' 707-day Man United exile comes to an end

The 29-year-old was selected in the starting line-up for tonight’s Premier League fixture against Wolves.

By The42 Team Monday 3 Jan 2022, 5:47 PM
PHIL JONES has been handed a rare chance to impress for Man United.

It ends a wait of almost two years to feature for the Red Devils in the Premier League, with a mixture of injuries and indifferent form subsequently hampering his progress.

The England international has been at the club for over a decade, signing from Blackburn in the summer of 2011 for a reported fee of £16.5 million.

Before tonight, Jones’ most recent appearance for the club was a 6-1 win over Tranmare in the FA Cup on 26 January 2020, while his last Premier League appearance was a 2-0 defeat by Burnley on 22 January of the same year. 

More to follow

