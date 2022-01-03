Phil Jones' 707-day Man United exile comes to an end

PHIL JONES has been handed a rare chance to impress for Man United.

The 29-year-old was selected in the starting line-up for tonight’s Premier League fixture against Wolves.

It ends a wait of almost two years to feature for the Red Devils in the Premier League, with a mixture of injuries and indifferent form subsequently hampering his progress.

The England international has been at the club for over a decade, signing from Blackburn in the summer of 2011 for a reported fee of £16.5 million.

Before tonight, Jones’ most recent appearance for the club was a 6-1 win over Tranmare in the FA Cup on 26 January 2020, while his last Premier League appearance was a 2-0 defeat by Burnley on 22 January of the same year.

712 - Phil Jones is playing his first Premier League game for Man Utd since January 2020 - 712 days ago. It's the longest gap any player who hasn't left the club (incl. loan spells) has had between apps for the Red Devils in the competition. Return. #MUNWOL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 3, 2022

