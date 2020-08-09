Phil Jones stays in Manchester as United jet off to Germany

PHIL JONES HAS not travelled with Manchester United to the Europa League finals due to a knee injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.
The 28-year-old has endured a tough season and made the last of eight appearances in January’s FA Cup fourth-round win at Tranmere.
Jones has been absent since football resumed after the coronavirus suspension through injury but was named in United’s 30-man squad for the Europa League final-eight tournament in Germany.
However, the defender will not feature in the quarter-final against FC Copenhagen or beyond due to a knee issue that has seen him remain in Manchester.
“Phil has been following an individualised training programme during the post-lockdown period to optimise recovery from a knee problem,” United boss Solskjaer told the club website.
“It was a good opportunity as we had sufficient cover in defensive positions for the remaining Premier League games and he will continue to work with a fitness coach at the Aon Training Complex, while the squad are in Germany.”
Ethan Galbraith, Ethan Laird and 18-year-old defender Teden Mengi, who made his debut against LASK on Wednesday, are among those in the squad in Cologne.
Axel Tuanzebe and Luke Shaw were omitted from the updated Europa League squad due to season-ending injuries.
