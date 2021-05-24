BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 24 May 2021
Phil Mickelson becomes oldest Major winner at 50 with epic PGA Championship win

Mickelson closed out a two-shot victory, with Pádraig Harrington and Shane Lowry sharing a tie for fourth place.

By AFP Monday 24 May 2021, 12:17 AM
12 minutes ago 1,198 Views 6 Comments
Image: Chris Carlson
Image: Chris Carlson

PHIL MICKELSON BECAME the oldest Major winner in golf history on Sunday, the 50-year-old left-hander capturing the PGA Championship by two strokes at Kiawah Island for his sixth Major title.

Mickelson shot a final round of one-over par 73 to finish on six-under and hold off the challenge of runners-up Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka on four-under.

Pádraig Harrington and Shane Lowry headed the chasing pack, finishing among a group of players tied for fourth place on two-under.

More to follow…

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

