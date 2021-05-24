Phil Mickelson becomes oldest Major winner at 50 with epic PGA Championship win

PHIL MICKELSON BECAME the oldest Major winner in golf history on Sunday, the 50-year-old left-hander capturing the PGA Championship by two strokes at Kiawah Island for his sixth Major title.

Mickelson shot a final round of one-over par 73 to finish on six-under and hold off the challenge of runners-up Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka on four-under.

Pádraig Harrington and Shane Lowry headed the chasing pack, finishing among a group of players tied for fourth place on two-under.

More to follow…

© – AFP, 2021