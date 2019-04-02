This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 2 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England boss Neville calls for Premier League grounds to host women's games

Juventus and Atletico Madrid have recently broken attendance records by staging women’s club matches at their grounds.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 7:30 AM
55 minutes ago 855 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4572163
Barcelona's Alexia Putellas celebrates at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Barcelona's Alexia Putellas celebrates at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
Barcelona's Alexia Putellas celebrates at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ENGLAND WOMEN’S MANAGER Phil Neville has urged the Premier League’s biggest clubs to “blow the rest of Europe away” by opening their grounds to host women’s matches in the manner Atletico Madrid and Juventus have in recent weeks.

Over 60,000 spectators saw England international Toni Duggan score in Barcelona’s 2-0 win over Atletico last month to set a new world record for a women’s club match.

That beat a European record of 48,000 set in February when Athletic Bilbao hosted Atletico at San Mames, one of the venues for the men’s Euro 2020 tournament.

Just short of 40,000 fans also set an Italian record for Juventus’ 1-0 win over Fiorentina in March, attendances bolstered by free or cheap tickets.

Neville believes there is even more support for the women’s game in England on a consistent basis and called on the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea to follow suit to build momentum ahead of the women’s World Cup in France this summer.

“Looking at the attendances in our league yesterday (Sunday), I actually think that is better than the attendances for a one-off game in Spain, Portugal or Italy,” said Neville ahead of World Cup warm-up friendlies against Canada and Spain.

“What I would say is some of the teams in England, the big teams in England, have got to open their big stadiums and fill it.

“Let’s blow the rest of Europe away because I think our game in this country is in a far better place than in Spain, Italy or Portugal.”

Serie A Femminile, Juventus FC vs Fiorentina.Serie A Femminile, Juventus FC vs Fiorentina. Juventus women celebrate their recent win over Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium. Source: Nicolò Campo/Lapresse.Nicol

Neville’s former club Manchester United look set to be promoted to the English Women’s Super League (WSL) in their first season since the formation of their female team, Arsenal lead Manchester City in a tight WSL title race, while Chelsea face European champions Lyon in the semi-final of the Champions League later this month.

“Now we’ve got to say Man Utd if they win the league, or Arsenal throw open your stadium. A Champions League game at Chelsea, why not play it at Stamford Bridge?

“Get 30 or 40,000 in. Our players, the WSL is at the level now where clubs have got to open their stadiums.

“Let’s fill it and blow away the rest of Europe. That’s my feelings having watched (Athletic) Bilbao, Juventus. They’ve done it but let us do it two or three times between now and the rest of the season.”

Chelsea’s Champions League quarter-final victory over Paris Saint-Germain was overshadowed by crowd trouble as police seized weapons and drugs from travelling French fans before the first leg in London.

However, Neville insisted that game showed that women’s football can now generate the passionate atmosphere associated with men’s games at the highest level.

“I don’t want any of that rubbish, but it is a sign people are not just turning up for a women’s game to sample the chips and bring the kids, they are coming because they want their team to win badly.”

- © AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    Analysis: Two clever Keith Earls tries seal Munster's place in the semi-finals
    Analysis: Two clever Keith Earls tries seal Munster's place in the semi-finals
    Toulouse ready to 'throw kitchen sink' at Leinster - Kaino
    'Tyler did brilliantly' - Bleyendaal steps up after Carbery injury in Edinburgh
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Liverpool must win every Premier League game to clinch title ahead of City, says Mane
    Liverpool must win every Premier League game to clinch title ahead of City, says Mane
    Everton to investigate alleged fracas incident involving England keeper Pickford
    Arsenal leapfrog Spurs to go third after 10th Premier League win in a row at home
    HURLING
    Life without Canning - how will Galway cope when they begin hurling summer with star man ruled out?
    Life without Canning - how will Galway cope when they begin hurling summer with star man ruled out?
    Gaelic Grounds to host refixed All-Ireland Freshers hurling final after venue row
    Cusack calls for GAA to address rule 'anomaly' after serious Canning injury
    CROKE PARK
    'We've got a lovely little collage of the two of us on the pitch after losing finals so it's nice to have a cup'
    'We've got a lovely little collage of the two of us on the pitch after losing finals so it's nice to have a cup'
    5 talking points after Mayo lift league title with victory over Kerry
    Limerick end 22-year wait for league honours in style with final win over Waterford

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie