This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 7 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Philadelphia Eagles tie star quarterback down to largest ever NFL contract

The 26-year-old’s deal is reportedly worth $128million.

By The42 Team Friday 7 Jun 2019, 8:28 AM
53 minutes ago 1,764 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4671862
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES QUARTERBACK Carson Wentz has signed a four-year contract extension.

Wentz’s new deal will run through until the 2024 season, it was announced on Thursday.

The 26-year-old’s deal is reportedly worth $128million, with at least $107m guaranteed.

“Can’t even explain to you how excited I am right now to be a part of this city for this many more years. It means the world to me,” Wentz said in a video posted to Twitter.

“From the moment I got drafted here, I knew this place was special. I knew they had the most passionate fans in the world, in all of sports.

“I knew we had the opportunity to build something truly special here. To be cemented here for this much longer means the world to me.”

The Eagles originally selected Wentz with the second pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has completed 63.7 per cent of his passes and thrown for 70 touchdowns, along with 28 interceptions, in 40 career games.

“It’s going to be a fun ride,” Wentz said. “By no means is the work done. We’re just getting started. This year is going to be special.”

Wentz tore his anterior cruciate ligament in December 2017 and missed the rest of that year as his backup Nick Foles led the Eagles to Super Bowl LII glory. He then suffered a stress fracture in his back last season as the Eagles failed to defend their crown.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters earlier this week that Wentz has looked “strong” during organised team activities (OTAs).

“His lower body is strong,” Pederson said. “His arm is strong. You are seeing the things that we saw a couple of years ago when he was healthy, obviously. He’s leading the offense, leading the team, and really doing a nice job out there.”

Foles left the Eagles and signed a four-year, $88m contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in March.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie