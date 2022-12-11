Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 0°C Sunday 11 December 2022
Advertisement

Philadelphia Eagles clinch play-off place with big win while Lions upset Vikings

The NFC East leaders took their season record to 12-1.

22 minutes ago 193 Views 0 Comments
Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 217 yards.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 217 yards.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

JALEN HURTS threw for two touchdowns and ran for another on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants 48-22 and became the NFL’s first playoff qualifier.

Miles Sanders ran 17 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns while Hurts completed 21-of-31 passes for 217 yards and ran seven times for 77 yards.

The Eagles improved to an NFL-best 12-1 to secure their fifth playoff bid in six seasons but their goal is a championship, not just a playoff spot.

“We’re trying to stay focused,” Hurts said. “The reality is we’re never satisfied so I think there is more out there for us to do.”

Hurts, who threw touchdown tosses of 41 yards to DeVonta Smith and 33 yards to A.J. Brown and ran 10 yards for another touchdown, has stressed consistency and improvement for a team that won the 2018 Super Bowl and started 8-0 for the first time in club history.

“You just never want to ride waves. You never want to get too high or too low,” Hurts said. “The main thing is to keep going. Nothing else matters but chasing that growth every day.”

“We just want to continue to taste progress. We want to continue to learn from our mistakes, learn from our successes and keep continuing to grow.”

Sanders scored on runs of 40 and three yards.

“He’s a big-time asset,” Hurts said. “He worked really hard this off-season and has taken advantage of the opportunities he has had so I’m really proud of him.”

The Eagles stretched their lead for the NFC top seed, and a first-round bye plus home-field advantage in the playoffs, as Minnesota fell to 10-3 with a 34-23 loss at Detroit.

Jared Goff threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns as the Lions improved to 6-7 at the Vikings’ expense.

The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) barely avoided an upset home loss before defeating Houston 27-23. Ezekiel Elliott’s 2-yard touchdown run in the final seconds capped a 98-yard Dallas drive to victory.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Buffalo kept the top spot in the AFC with a 20-12 home victory over the New York Giants as Josh Allen threw for 147 yards and ran for 47 more, delivering a 24-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox and running five yards for another touchdown to spark the Bills (10-3).

- Ravens, Bengals win -

 The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals remained deadlocked atop the AFC North division after each club won to reach 9-4.
J.K. Dobbins ran for 120 yards and a touchdown and Justin Tucker kicked three field goals to became Baltimore’s all-time scoring leading in a 16-14 victory at Pittsburgh.

The Ravens, already without Lamar Jackson due to a knee injury, lost another starting quarterback as Tyler Huntley was slammed into the turf in the third quarter and put into concussion protocols. Baltimore finished behind rookie Anthony Brown.

Joe Burrow threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns while Joe Mixon ran for 96 yards and another score to spark the Bengals to a 23-10 home triumph over Cleveland.

Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence threw for 368 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another touchdown as the Jaguars won 36-22 at Tennessee, trimming the 7-6 Titans’ AFC South division lead over them to two games.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie