Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch win Olympic bronze for Ireland in men's double sculls rowing

TEAM IRELAND HAVE won their fourth medal of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch claimed bronze in the men’s double sculls rowing.

Down’s Doyle and Tipperary’s Lynch produced a determined final 500 metres to overhaul America and take the final podium position at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Centre.

Romania’s Andrei Cornea and Marian Enache are the new Olympic champions, taking gold ahead of runners-up Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broenink of the Netherlands.

Doyle and Lynch, bronze medallists at the 2023 world championships, cemented their standing as legitimate Olympic contenders with the fastest overall time in Tuesday’s semi-finals.

Spain’s Aleix Garcia and Rodrigo Conde set a ferocious — and unsustainable — early pace, as Doyle and Lynch’s more measured first 1000m saw them sitting fourth at the half-way mark.

When reigning world champions Twellaar and Broenink made their move in a bid to close the gap on the Romanian leaders, Ireland upped the ante as well and found themselves locked in a stroke-for-stroke battle with America’s Sorin Koszyk and Ben Davison.

Ireland ultimately had the greater finishing power to edge in front, and briefly threatened to close the gap on the Dutch in second, but ultimately ran out of road before the finishing line, crossing in 6:15.17.

Cornea and Enache won in a time of 6:12.58 ahead of Twellaar and Broenink (6:13.92), while Koszyk and Davison were fourth in 6:17.02.

The medal could be the first of a seismic week for Irish rowing with three finals to follow on Friday as Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney, and Aoife Casey and Mags Cremen all bid for Olympic glory.