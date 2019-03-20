This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 21 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The whole game is completely dismantled' - Ex-boss on Ireland Women's rugby crisis

Philip Doyle delivered a passionate argument for change on Off The Ball this evening.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 11:28 PM
42 minutes ago 1,173 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4553045

A WORST SIX Nations finish in 13 years.

A dismal campaign in which Ireland Women managed just one win and four defeats from their five outings, as they finished fifth. 

A first-ever Six Nations loss to Italy and now, a drop to 10th in the latest World Rugby rankings which sees Adam Griggs’ side below non-Six Nations playing Spain.

Ciara Griffin and Claire Molloy console each other after the game Dejection at the close of the Six Nations. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

This comes just six years after Ireland’s historic Grand Slam triumph in 2013, five years after that incredible World Cup run in which they recorded an historic victory over the Black Ferns, and four years after their second — and last — Six Nations title lift in 2015.

2017, of course, brought a hugely disappointing World Cup showing on home soil and since then, things have just spiraled downward and downward.

“The whole game is completely dismantled,” former boss Philip Doyle told Newstalk’s Off The Ball this evening.

While ex-captain Fiona Steed also joined Joe Molloy for an in-depth discussion on the crisis, Doyle delivered a passionate argument for change. ‘Goose’ feels that much of the problems stem from the 15s v 7s debate.

“It is an Olympic sport and they are going to go for qualification,” he said of the 7s, explaining why the IRFU put much of their focus on that discipline.

It’s very much the priority in Anthony Eddy and the IRFU’s view, and Doyle added that money is obviously another huge incentive.

Philip Doyle after the game Philip Doyle. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“But unfortunately, it’s been totally at the detriment of the 15s,” he continued. “We’ve asked for a technical review after the World Cup two years ago and we got a three-point aim for the next World Cup.

“One of them was to finish top-three in the Six Nations. Well, that’s obviously gone flat on its head straight off.

“So the big question for me is… the technical director of the women’s side is Anthony Eddy. The whole game is completely dismantled and where is he on this point? Where are we going here? We’ve asked this a couple of years ago, again, for direction. The technical direction is just non-existent as far as I can see. We are going backwards.”

Elaborating on the dismantlement and ‘complete neglect’ of 15s, the Grand-Slam winning coach said: “There won’t be a 15s team to play for basically.

“I am very, very disappointed. You’ve got to see it from my point of view and people like me. We built something brilliant over many years and it’s slowly but surely being dismantled, bit by bit as far as I can see. 

“It’s not being looked after at all. I’m very annoyed about. Why shouldn’t I and why shouldn’t everybody else be?

“It’s really just down to a lack of support, lack of effort, lack of infrastructure in the AIL. There’s no one working together on it, no technical direction from them [the IRFU].

“It hasn’t been brought forward. We gave them a fantastic base to go from but there’s no technical direction. There’s nothing going forward. The coaches are saying, ‘We made progress.’ No they didn’t. They made no progress this year. They’re going backwards.”

Niamh Briggs, Philip Doyle and Joy Neville Doyle with Niamh Briggs and Joy Neville at the 2014 World Cup. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

While he does understand the lure of the 7s, Doyle believes that both must be treated equally.

“Don’t prioritise it. You can’t prioritise it at the detriment of the 15s. You just can’t. The 15s are the backbone. There wouldn’t be any 7s if there was no 15s, end of story.”

While Doyle has voiced his concerns to the IRFU’s higher-ups, he says that they won’t entertain him because of his criticism.

But in short, what needs to happen?

While fundamental skills and improvements on the pitch definitely do need to be seen, there are much bigger issues that run deeper. From the ground up, the IRFU must start at grassroots level, he concluded.

“A complete overhaul of the whole season structure and proper infrastructure put in place for all teams in the AIL, inter-provincial,” he concluded, “coaching-wise.

“That’s it in a nutshell. It’s extremely doable and relitively cheap for the IRFU in my eyes.”

You can watch the full discussion here:

Source: Off The Ball/YouTube

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    The Six Nations fixtures for 2020 and 2021 have just been announced
    The Six Nations fixtures for 2020 and 2021 have just been announced
    Anscombe calls for end to Welsh club uncertainty
    Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    CHELTENHAM
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    92nd-minute winner spares Wales' blushes as they're pushed all the way by Trinidad and Tobago
    92nd-minute winner spares Wales' blushes as they're pushed all the way by Trinidad and Tobago
    'Work, do the right things and it will come again' - Klopp keeps the faith with Salah
    'Of course we want him to stay': Pogba backs Solskjaer to get permanent Man United job
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It’s been a mad couple of days, and I’m still trying to get my head around it'
    'It’s been a mad couple of days, and I’m still trying to get my head around it'
    Matt Doherty open to playing unfamiliar right-wing role for Ireland
    'I'm finding my feet' - Enda Stevens in pole position to nail down Irish left-back berth
    IRELAND
    'The whole game is completely dismantled' - Ex-boss on Ireland Women's rugby crisis
    'The whole game is completely dismantled' - Ex-boss on Ireland Women's rugby crisis
    Fancy being the next governor of the Central Bank? New appointment rules have been approved
    Sky Sports News presenter who covered Ireland football internationals passes away aged 47

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie