This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 3 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Waterford announce that experienced defender Mahony has retired

The 28-year-old has been a regular in recent seasons.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 3 Jan 2020, 8:20 PM
56 minutes ago 4,076 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4953331

THE WATERFORD HURLERS must plan without Philip Mahony for the coming season after the experienced defender announced his inter-county retirement tonight.

philip-mahony Philip Mahony burst onto the Waterford squad in 2011. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The surprising development was announced by the Waterford GAA Twitter account with the 28-year-old set to be marked absent as the county’s preparations for the 2020 season continue.

Mahony’s last appearance for Waterford was in the Munster round-robin tie against Tipperary last June. He suffered a broken tibia in that game and thus missed their remaining two provincial ties of the 2019 championship.

2011 saw Mahony first make a Waterford senior breakthrough and he would go on to become a key figure in the team, along with his brother Pauric who was recently installed as the county’s senior captain for the 2020 campaign.

An established half-back, Mahony missed the 2013 campaign when he went travelling and in May 2014 suffered a double leg fracture and a dislocated ankle in a club game with Ballygunner against Ardmore.

After being sidelined for that season he returned in 2015 to enjoy the best phase of his career under the stewardship of Derek McGrath. He won a league medal in 2015, contested a pair of Munster finals with the county, featured in the 2017 All-Ireland final and accumulated a trio of All-Star nominations.

derek-mcgrath-celebrates-with-philip-mahony Derek McGrath and Philip Mahony after Waterford's 2017 All-Ireland semi-final success.

Mahony has enjoyed huge success with his club Ballygunner, helping them to complete six-in-a-row in last autumn’s Waterford county final. Their hopes of retaining their Munster club crown were thwarted in November when they lost out narrowly to Tipperary’s Borris-Ileigh.

phillip-mahony-celebrates-winning Philip Mahony celebrates Ballygunner's 2018 Munster club final success. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie