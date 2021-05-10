Dublin All-Ireland winning forward added to Tipperary football panel

Philip Ryan in action for the Dublin U21s in 2012.

THE TIPPERARY FOOTBALLERS have added Dublin All-Ireland senior and U21 winning forward Philip Ryan to their panel for the 2021 season.

Hailing from the St Brigid’s club, Ryan started at full-forward — and scored a point — in the 2012 All-Ireland U21 final win over Roscommon, while he was on Jim Gavin’s panel for the 2015 senior decider victory against Kerry.

That was Ryan’s only year involved in senior matchday squads for championship, though he was part of league-winning panels for four consecutive years; from 2013 to 2016.

It’s reported that he is a nephew of Dinny Ryan, who won an All-Ireland senior hurling medal with Tipperary in 1971.

From St Brigid’s club, started in 2012 U21 final at full-forward v Roscommon and on panel for 2015 senior final v Kerry. #GAA — Fintan O'Toole (@fotoole13) May 10, 2021

Former Dublin footballer Philip Ryan is going really well for Tipp in training. He has plenty of Tipp heritage with the great Dinny Ryan-who scored the winning goal in the 1971 All Ireland hurling final-among family members delighted Philip is part of the Tipp set up!! #football — Stephen Gleeson (@StephenGleeson_) May 10, 2021

Tipperary Senior Football panel.

One notable addition under the grandparent rule is former Dublin Senior and under 21 player Philip Ryan. Philip is a nephew of Dinny Ryan from Sean Treacys who won an All Ireland Senior hurling medal in 1971. pic.twitter.com/BUCBFdegqw — Shane Brophy (@BrophShane) May 10, 2021

Lovely player, sweet left boot — Bernard Brogan (@bernardbrogan) May 10, 2021

Ryan’s is certainly an eye-catching name on the Tipperary senior football panel, which was released by manager David Power this evening.

Conor Bowe and Greg Henry are the other newcomers this year, with young guns Paddy Creedon, Kuba Beban and Sean O Connor all included for the league.

Alan Campbell is fully committed to the Tipperary football cause at the minute, while the 2020 Munster champions will be without talismanic midfielder Liam Casey, AFL star Colin O’Riordan and the recently-retired Philip Austin this year.

Tipp open their Allianz Football League Division 3 campaign next weekend with a trip to face Limerick at LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Tipperary senior football panel

1. Alan Campbell – Moyle Rovers

2. Bill Maher – Kilsheelan Kilcash

3. Brian Fox – Eire Og Annacarty

4. Colm O’Shaughnessy – Ardfinnan

5. Colman Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials

6. Conal Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials

7. Conor Bowe – Moyne Templetuohy

8. Conor O’Sullivan – Galtee Rovers

9. Conor Ryan – Loughmore Castliney

10. Conor Sweeney – Ballyporeen

11. Dáire Brennan – Kilsheelan Kilcash

12. Emmet Moloney – Drom & Inch

13. Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan Kilcash

14. Greg Henry – Killenaule

15. Jack Harney – Moyle Rovers

16. Jack Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials

17. Jason Lonergan – Clonmel Commercials

18. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule

19. Kevin Fahey – Clonmel Commercials

20. Kuba Beban – JK Brackens

21. Liam Boland – Moyle Rovers

22. Liam Ryan – Clonmel Commercials

23. Mark Stokes – Kilsheelan Kilcash

24. Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials

25. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials

26. Paddy Creedon – Thurles Sarsfields

27. Padraic Looram – Clonmel Commercials

28. Paudie Feehan – Killenaule

29. Philip Ryan – St Brigids, Dublin

30. Riain Quigley – Moyle Rovers

31. Robbie Kiely – Barryroe, Cork

32. Sean O’Connor – Clonmel Commercials

33. Shane Foley – Moyle Rovers

34. Shane O’Connell – Golden Kilfeacle

35. Steven O’Brien – Ballina

36. Tadhg Fitzgerald – Moyle Rovers.