BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 10 May 2021
Advertisement

Dublin All-Ireland winning forward added to Tipperary football panel

Philip Ryan has been named in David Power’s 36-man squad.

By Emma Duffy Monday 10 May 2021, 8:20 PM
41 minutes ago 3,811 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5433623
Philip Ryan in action for the Dublin U21s in 2012.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Philip Ryan in action for the Dublin U21s in 2012.
Philip Ryan in action for the Dublin U21s in 2012.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE TIPPERARY FOOTBALLERS have added Dublin All-Ireland senior and U21 winning forward Philip Ryan to their panel for the 2021 season.

Hailing from the St Brigid’s club, Ryan started at full-forward — and scored a point — in the 2012 All-Ireland U21 final win over Roscommon, while he was on Jim Gavin’s panel for the 2015 senior decider victory against Kerry.

That was Ryan’s only year involved in senior matchday squads for championship, though he was part of league-winning panels for four consecutive years; from 2013 to 2016.

It’s reported that he is a nephew of Dinny Ryan, who won an All-Ireland senior hurling medal with Tipperary in 1971.

Ryan’s is certainly an eye-catching name on the Tipperary senior football panel, which was released by manager David Power this evening.

Conor Bowe and Greg Henry are the other newcomers this year, with young guns Paddy Creedon, Kuba Beban and Sean O Connor all included for the league.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Alan Campbell is fully committed to the Tipperary football cause at the minute, while the 2020 Munster champions will be without talismanic midfielder Liam Casey, AFL star Colin O’Riordan and the recently-retired Philip Austin this year.

Tipp open their Allianz Football League Division 3 campaign next weekend with a trip to face Limerick at LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Tipperary senior football panel

1. Alan Campbell – Moyle Rovers
2. Bill Maher – Kilsheelan Kilcash
3. Brian Fox – Eire Og Annacarty
4. Colm O’Shaughnessy – Ardfinnan
5. Colman Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
6. Conal Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
7. Conor Bowe – Moyne Templetuohy
8. Conor O’Sullivan – Galtee Rovers
9. Conor Ryan – Loughmore Castliney
10. Conor Sweeney – Ballyporeen
11. Dáire Brennan – Kilsheelan Kilcash
12. Emmet Moloney – Drom & Inch
13. Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan Kilcash
14. Greg Henry – Killenaule
15. Jack Harney – Moyle Rovers
16. Jack Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
17. Jason Lonergan – Clonmel Commercials
18. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule
19. Kevin Fahey – Clonmel Commercials
20. Kuba Beban – JK Brackens
21. Liam Boland – Moyle Rovers
22. Liam Ryan – Clonmel Commercials
23. Mark Stokes – Kilsheelan Kilcash
24. Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials
25. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials
26. Paddy Creedon – Thurles Sarsfields
27. Padraic Looram – Clonmel Commercials
28. Paudie Feehan – Killenaule
29. Philip Ryan – St Brigids, Dublin
30. Riain Quigley – Moyle Rovers
31. Robbie Kiely – Barryroe, Cork
32. Sean O’Connor – Clonmel Commercials
33. Shane Foley – Moyle Rovers
34. Shane O’Connell – Golden Kilfeacle
35. Steven O’Brien – Ballina
36. Tadhg Fitzgerald – Moyle Rovers.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie