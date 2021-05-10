Dublin All-Ireland winning forward added to Tipperary football panel

THE TIPPERARY FOOTBALLERS have added Dublin All-Ireland senior and U21 winning forward Philip Ryan to their panel for the 2021 season.
Hailing from the St Brigid’s club, Ryan started at full-forward — and scored a point — in the 2012 All-Ireland U21 final win over Roscommon, while he was on Jim Gavin’s panel for the 2015 senior decider victory against Kerry.
That was Ryan’s only year involved in senior matchday squads for championship, though he was part of league-winning panels for four consecutive years; from 2013 to 2016.
It’s reported that he is a nephew of Dinny Ryan, who won an All-Ireland senior hurling medal with Tipperary in 1971.
Tipperary footballers add Philip Ryan, Dublin All-Ireland senior and U21 winning forward, to their panel for 2021 season.— Fintan O'Toole (@fotoole13) May 10, 2021
From St Brigid’s club, started in 2012 U21 final at full-forward v Roscommon and on panel for 2015 senior final v Kerry. #GAA
Former Dublin footballer Philip Ryan is going really well for Tipp in training. He has plenty of Tipp heritage with the great Dinny Ryan-who scored the winning goal in the 1971 All Ireland hurling final-among family members delighted Philip is part of the Tipp set up!! #football— Stephen Gleeson (@StephenGleeson_) May 10, 2021
Tipperary Senior Football panel.— Shane Brophy (@BrophShane) May 10, 2021
One notable addition under the grandparent rule is former Dublin Senior and under 21 player Philip Ryan. Philip is a nephew of Dinny Ryan from Sean Treacys who won an All Ireland Senior hurling medal in 1971. pic.twitter.com/BUCBFdegqw
Lovely player, sweet left boot— Bernard Brogan (@bernardbrogan) May 10, 2021
Ryan’s is certainly an eye-catching name on the Tipperary senior football panel, which was released by manager David Power this evening.
Conor Bowe and Greg Henry are the other newcomers this year, with young guns Paddy Creedon, Kuba Beban and Sean O Connor all included for the league.
Alan Campbell is fully committed to the Tipperary football cause at the minute, while the 2020 Munster champions will be without talismanic midfielder Liam Casey, AFL star Colin O’Riordan and the recently-retired Philip Austin this year.
Tipp open their Allianz Football League Division 3 campaign next weekend with a trip to face Limerick at LIT Gaelic Grounds.
Tipperary senior football panel
1. Alan Campbell – Moyle Rovers
2. Bill Maher – Kilsheelan Kilcash
3. Brian Fox – Eire Og Annacarty
4. Colm O’Shaughnessy – Ardfinnan
5. Colman Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
6. Conal Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
7. Conor Bowe – Moyne Templetuohy
8. Conor O’Sullivan – Galtee Rovers
9. Conor Ryan – Loughmore Castliney
10. Conor Sweeney – Ballyporeen
11. Dáire Brennan – Kilsheelan Kilcash
12. Emmet Moloney – Drom & Inch
13. Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan Kilcash
14. Greg Henry – Killenaule
15. Jack Harney – Moyle Rovers
16. Jack Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
17. Jason Lonergan – Clonmel Commercials
18. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule
19. Kevin Fahey – Clonmel Commercials
20. Kuba Beban – JK Brackens
21. Liam Boland – Moyle Rovers
22. Liam Ryan – Clonmel Commercials
23. Mark Stokes – Kilsheelan Kilcash
24. Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials
25. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials
26. Paddy Creedon – Thurles Sarsfields
27. Padraic Looram – Clonmel Commercials
28. Paudie Feehan – Killenaule
29. Philip Ryan – St Brigids, Dublin
30. Riain Quigley – Moyle Rovers
31. Robbie Kiely – Barryroe, Cork
32. Sean O’Connor – Clonmel Commercials
33. Shane Foley – Moyle Rovers
34. Shane O’Connell – Golden Kilfeacle
35. Steven O’Brien – Ballina
36. Tadhg Fitzgerald – Moyle Rovers.
