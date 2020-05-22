This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bayern decide against taking up option to sign Coutinho on permanent basis

The Brazilian may still have a role to play in Munich next season, but the €120 million option has expired.

By AFP Friday 22 May 2020, 9:14 PM
1 hour ago 2,201 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5105909
Philippe Coutinho training with the German champions on Thursday.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Philippe Coutinho training with the German champions on Thursday.
Image: Imago/PA Images

BAYERN MUNICH HAVE decided against activating a €120 million clause to buy on-loan Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona, the German champions’ chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Der Spiegel magazine on Friday.

The option expired and “we haven’t activated it,” said Rummenigge.

“Now we’re going to draw up squad planning internally [for next season] and we’ll see if he still has a role to play with us or not.”

Coutinho joined Bayern last August but has failed to shine on a consistent basis.

He featured in 23 of 25 league games before the season was halted in March due to the coronavirus but started just 15 times.

Coutinho, who has eight goals and six assists to his name, sat out last weekend’s resumption of the season having undergone ankle surgery in April.

Rummenigge also said there will be a tightening of belts in the transfer market once the crisis had passed.

So much so that paying a club-record fee for a player would not be an option.

© – AFP 2020

