This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 25 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Philippe Coutinho admits to poor Barcelona season

The Brazilian star was widely criticised this season for his performances at the Camp Nou.

By AFP Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 10:32 AM
4 minutes ago 55 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4696608
Philippe Coutinho (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Philippe Coutinho (file pic).
Philippe Coutinho (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BRAZIL MIDFIELDER Philippe Coutinho admitted on Monday he had a poor season with Barcelona over the last 10 months but insisted it would serve as a “lesson” for the future.

Coutinho was widely criticised this season for his performances at the Camp Nou but it hasn’t stopped him retaining the favor of Brazil coach Tite, playing every minute for the Selecao at their home Copa America so far.

“Honestly, it wasn’t a good season. It didn’t produce what I wanted, it didn’t go as I hoped,” said the 27-year-old, who joined Barca for a reported €160 million in January 2018.

“But I hope it serves me as an example, as a lesson so that I want more, concentrate even more to be able to succeed.”

Coutinho scored in Brazil’s opening 3-0 Group A victory over Bolivia, was pretty anonymous in their 0-0 draw with Venezuela but then played his best game yet in the 5-0 thrashing of Peru.

Here with the national team there’s always the same responsibility: showing the right commitment to be able to play,” he said.

“Whether a good or bad season it doesn’t change anything: the desire to win is always the same, or maybe even more so.”

Coutinho has scored just 13 La Liga goals since joining Barca and was confined to the substitutes bench a few times last season.

Meanwhile, in his absence, Liverpool won the Champions League last month.

 - © AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie